L'Hotel, Paris

The lowdown Nestled down a little side street in the ever so boho chic neighbourhood of St-Germain-des-Prés, L’Hotel is a splendid hidden gem amongst the competitive world of Parisian luxury hotels. Set in a building that’s existed for over two centuries, this is possibly one of the most romantic places to while away a perfect Paris weekend. An architectural delight, with its circular atrium, leopard print carpets and oversize rococo mirrors, it comes as no surprise that this delightfully eccentric abode was the last home of Oscar Wilde! However, don’t let these touches of whimsy fool you – behind the fun façade lies one of the most fantastically run hotels I’ve ever stayed in.

The rooms Each of the rooms here is uniquely decorated. Step inside and you’ll feel transported back to the Belle Epoque of Paris! If your budget allows, go for one of the hotel’s suites, located on the upper floors - these have fantastic views across the rooftops of Paris, and very elegantly appointed bathrooms.

Eating and drinking We absolutely adored the book-lined hotel bar, which has got to be one of the cosiest spots in Paris. Enjoyed by hotel guests and St-Germain locals alike, settle in to one of the snug corner tables and enjoy fabulously mixed cocktails, or sample the wine list that holds some excellent French delights. Set just beyond the bar is the hotel’s divine restaurant; currently presided over by head chef Julien Montbabut, this is haute French cuisine, probably in a less formal style - but still delicious all the way.

The details L’Hotel, 13 rue des Beaux-Arts, 75006 Paris, tel: 00 33 1 44 41 99 00. Rooms from 290 euros per night. Visit l-hotel.com

By Jaye Thompson