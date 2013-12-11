Le Bristol, Paris

The hotel: this five-star hotel is surprisingly under-the-radar – but not for long. Woody Allen and a cast including Marion Cotillard spent the summer here filming Midnight in Paris, with some scenes set inside the hotel. Leonardo DiCaprio and Natalia Vodianova have also been known to frequent this sumptuous space, which features a 13,000sq ft garden at its centre.

Every suite is different and all are gorgeous, featuring Anne Semonin products and Hermès soaps in the luxe marble bathrooms – this attention to detail is apparent throughout the hotel, from the stylish silver key-rings on the real door keys (no grotty swipecards here) to the friendly service, fantastic gym and home-from-home atmosphere – the hotel even has its own adorable cat Pharaoh!

Children are well catered for, being given a soft toy lapin called Hippolyte, rabbit-shaped biscuits and strawberry water on arrival; special apple and orange bathroom products; children's menus and even hotel treasure hunts. Hippolyte also remembers their birthday and will send them a card to remind them of their stay!

Dining: Le Bristol’s gastronomic restaurant holds three Michelin stars and is a favourite of French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s – the presidential palace is just down the road. He particularly likes the stuffed macaroni with black truffle, artichoke and duck foie gras, gratinated with grilled mature Parmesan. The restaurant is housed in the grand oval dining room, a former theatre, in the winter; and moves in the summer to offer views of the French capital's biggest hotel garden.

You can also eat at the hotel’s buzzing next-door restaurant Le 114 Faubourg. Equally delicious food in a lower-key atmosphere (with the bonus of an extremely handsome young chef…) Or check out the bar, with a live pianist each night, and possible sightings of Pharaoh.

Spa: Le Bristol’s Anne Semonin spa is frequented by discerning Parisians as well as hotel guests and includes waxes, manis and pedis, scrubs and massages, plus signature facials such as the 55-minute made-to-measure facial, €150, which leaves skin glowing. (Afterwards, you’re treated to a couple of delish macaroons…) Upstairs, the swimming pool sits inside a solarium on the top floor, with ultra-romantic views of Paris and the Eiffel Tower.

Details: Hotel Le Bristol, 112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore, Paris. T: 00 33 153 434 300. W: lebristolparis.com. Rooms from €770 (about £670).

Get there: Eurostar operates up to 18 daily services from London St Pancras International to Paris with return fares from £69. Standard Premier from £189 return. T: 08432 186 186. W: eurostar.com.