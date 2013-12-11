Lace Market Hotel, Nottingham

The vibe You needn’t worry about unfriendly staff or the need to wear towering heels in this relaxed hotel and restaurant in Nottingham. Bang in the centre of the trendy Lace Market area, this minimalist hotel is chic without being stuffy, and screams a relaxing break.

The rooms Contemporary, chic and super-cosy. The freestanding baths, Georgian windows and giant beds make this hotel very hard to leave. Try and bag suite 31, it’s our personal favourite.

The food Whether you fancy an informal lunch at the nearby Cock & Hoop pub – we had whole baked camembert with crusty bread and chutney, followed by giant burgers – or fine dining at Merchants, there is a dish for the fussiest food connoisseur. And you seriously wont forget your Merchants experience, unless you have too many Lychee Martinis at the bar beforehand that is! Think Seared Isle of Skye scallops, cauliflower, chicken and capers, spiced lamb sweetbreads, and braised pork belly with sweet potato, cashew and pak choi and Derbyshire lamb cannon, with aubergine and braised shoulder cannelloni, crushed peas, olive croquette and celery. Those with a sweet tooth will go crazy for the hot chocolate fondant, avocado, banana, passionfruit and chocolate ganache and milk chocolate sphere with popcorn sorbet, hazelnuts, nougatine, pudding and lime. Be warned, you’ll want to pack loose-fitting clothes.

Details Lace Market Hotel, 29-31 High Pavement, Nottingham NG1 1HE, tel: 0115 852 3232. Single rooms from £89 per night, Suite 31 from £109 including breakfast.

Visit thefinessecollection.com/lacemarket

By Alice Ripman