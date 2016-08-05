Hotels In Paris Don’t Get Much More Luxe Than La Reserve…

I’ve been to Paris a million times, what’s so special about this trip?

Trust me, you’ve NEVER experienced the city of love like this before. We’re staying at La Reserve, Michel Reybier’s swanky five-star hotel, a three minute walk tucked away from the Champs Elysees.

How will I know which building it is?

It’s the one with the red velvet curtains – the doormen will take you through to the reception, which is all silk walls, gilt mirrors and plush brocade seating. The Romantic interiors don’t stop there - you need to see the library.

Um, I can’t read French…

No, I’m talking the Regency-style hideaway overlooking La Reserve’s private garden, lined with over 2000 first editions and coffee table books, where you can meet for drinks, a cosy coffee over the morning’s papers or just have a moment to yourself.

Where am I sleeping?

La Reserve has 26 suites and 14 rooms, all designed by French interior designer Jaques Garcia for much more than sleeping. Step inside your suite and you’ll find a fully-stocked private bar including Johnnie Walker Whiskey, Grey Goose vodka and soft drinks, which your private butler can mix up for you.

A private butler, you say?

Yep, La Reserve is the first luxury hotel in Paris to offer a private butler to every single guest. Just sink into the plush sofas to enjoy your Midnight Express cocktail, or take a seat on your private balcony, overlooking the Eiffel Tower. There’s also a dressing room, complete with mirrored doors, just off the Carrara marble bathroom.

Tell me more about that bathroom…

It’s so Instagrammable it hurts (but we did it anyway). There’s a rainfall shower room bigger than my bedroom, twin sinks and a free standing tub that’s begging for bubbles (both of the bath and champagne variety). There are both bathrobes and dressing gowns, the chicest hotel slippers you’ll ever slip on and La Reserve toiletries that will have you smelling expensive for days.

I could spend all night in there.

You really could. And that's not it, there’s also a separate bathroom for any guests you might invite up to your suite. Extra points for the mirror that turns into a TV at the foot of your bath.

How high tech!

Yep, everything in the suite is controlled by an iPad, including the lights, the heating and you can contact the concierge desk, should you wish.

Should I even ask about the bedroom?

The best night’s sleep you’ve had in years – guaranteed. That mattress is the stuff of dreams. There are in-built chargers in your bedside table, so you don’t need to worry about forgetting your adaptor. Your butler will even lay a pillow under your slippers next to the bed as you’re out for dinner and drinks, because in a place like this, your feet should never touch the floor.

I’m hungry – what’s there to eat?

Oh, only a two Michelin star kitchen serving up treats in the luxe but cosy dining room – it’s like you’re in your own home (…but with much better food). If the weather’s good, eat outside in the garden.

So the food’s good?

UNBELIEVABLE. I haven’t been able to stop raving about the breakfast since. The French toast was the best I’ve ever had, and the pastries were rich, buttery and flaked to perfection. The coffee was smooth and served with La Reserve’s signature elephant stencilled on top. I would have eaten more were my jeans not so tight. I literally dream about this breakfast. They do afternoon tea, too. Also delicious.

With all this food, I’m quite keen to keep up my exercise regime…

No worries, head down to La Reserve’s 16-metre indoor pool or private gym, or just use the gym equipment in your dressing room. There are also three spa treatment rooms, using Nescens-Swiss treatments.

Where can I book?

Book La Reserve Paris here. Rooms start from €750 (approx. £580) per night including tax, services and breakfast.

lareserve-paris.com / +33 1 58 36 60 60