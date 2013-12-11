Kempinski Hotel Bahía Marbella-Estepona, Spain

The Lowdown: Situated on the sunny Andalucían coast, Hotel Kempinski offers 132 spacious guest rooms and 15 luxe suites with stunning views. While you could easily spend your time soaking up the sun on the beach or relaxing at the spa the hotel is ideally located for those of us that like to mix our downtime with some cultural exploits. With stunning Seville a two hour drive away and quaint Estepona on your doorstep there’s plenty of opportunities to go explore.

The hotel also boasts a spa for some much needed pampering. Kempinski Spa uses Ligne St. Barth and Terrake products and has a varied selection of treatments, from traditional Thai massage, Hawaiian Lomi Lomi to more conventional physiotherapy. The spa also has an indoor heated pool, sauna and fitness studio for the gym bunnies among us.

The atmosphere is welcoming and relaxing and for those who have little ones there’s the kid’s club allowing you ample opportunity to sneak away to sight see or simply enjoy what the hotel has to offer.

The Rooms: The 132 rooms are elegantly designed in the classic Moorish/Andalucían style, each with a private balcony with stunning views of the sub tropical garden or sea, which on a clear day can stretch over to the African coastline. You may be hard pushed to leave your room at all!

The 15 luxe suites have a mix of styles; from Suite del Mar for maritime colonial chic to the luxuriously spacious Royal Suite, which has every gadget you can think of and our favourite feature - the Sky Dome where you can enjoy the stunning panoramic view of the ocean. A-list living, it’s no wonder they have had the real thing stay in this suite!

Eating and drinking: The hotel has plenty of choice with its four restaurants and two bars. El Mirador is a must for breakfast to give you a tasty start to the day. Head to Alminar for seasonal Spanish fare, La Brisa for a Mediterranean flavour and La Cabana del Mar Beach Club for a seafood fix.

Instyle recommends hitting the La Veranda Pool Snack Bar after a good swim for fresh cocktails, coffees, juices and light bites.

We love that all the food is seasonal and where possible grown in the hotel's organic vegetable garden.

What to do: If the delights of the three pools, 300 meters of beach, sauna, tennis courts, beach volleyball and spa can’t keep you occupied there are plenty of activities near by, all of which the hotel can help organise for you. Choose from one of the many golf courses, horse riding and sightseeing. For the cultural adventurer most Andalucían cities, such as Granada and Seville are less than two and a half hours away. Malaga old town is also worth a visit for the quaint streets and the Picasso Museum, which is just 45 mins away. Fishing village Estepona for narrow streets, charming white wash houses with colourful flower displays pouring from the balconies.

For those seeking something a little more vibrant, the buzzing port at Puerto Banus, just 15 mins along the coast, should suit you. You can shop at luxe boutiques, have a bite to eat at one of the restaurants then finish the evening off with a cocktail at one of the chic bars.

The Deets: Prestige Holidays (01425 480400 prestigeholidays.co.uk) is offering a week's stay at the Kempinski Hotel Bahía, Estepona Marbella, Spain from £1179 per person based on 2 people sharing a standard room on B&B, scheduled flights from Gatwick to Malaga with British Airways and private taxi transfers. (This price includes one free night, saving £196 per couple.)