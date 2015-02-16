Is This The Best Ski Hotel Ever?

In another of our Chic Retreats, rustic hotel The Pig gets transported to the French Alps in the form of its sister hotel Le Portetta, and InStyle's snowboarding queen Hannah Rochell is stoked

SO, what’s SO SPECIAL about this ski hotel?

It’s got bags of charm without being cheesy. There are vintage skis and sledges propped up in every corner, and a lounge area with a huge roaring fire that’s so cosy you might find it hard to actually get out on the slopes.

But I want to ski!

Don’t worry, you’ll be itching to get out once you look through the window and see that you can ski right into the hotel from the nearby piste. Talk about convenient.

What’s Courchevel like?

Courchevel and the area of the Les Trois Vallées are fantastic for all levels of skiers and snowboarders. Fashion lovers won’t be disappointed either – you can browse Louis Vuitton and Dior stores and even have lunch in the très chic Moncler cafe overlooking the slopes.

What’s the food like?

If you’ve been to any of The Pig hotels, which Portetta is sister to, you’ll be expecting the excellent grub we sampled. Highlights include the crab tiramisu and the beef ragout. Oh, and all of the puddings. The waiting staff wear jeans, waistcoats and Timberland boots too, which is a nice touch.

What if I’m really aching at the end of the day?

The spa specialises in post-ski treatments (leg and foot massage, anyone?) and the guys in the boot room will even take your boots off for you if you’ve had a particularly trying day on the mountain.

Other than the food, what can I expect Après-ski-wise?

The hotel’s Fire & Ice outdoor bar sits right at the bottom of the piste. You can literally come straight off the slopes and chill out to some great music while snuggling under a blanket.

Erna Low offers seven nights half-board at Portetta hotel with flights to Geneva and private transfers from £1,457pp. To book, visit ernalow.co.uk or call 020 7584 2841.

Watch Hannah enjoying her stay in our video below