Intercontinental De La Ville Roma, Rome

The lowdown A 17th-century Roman landmark in the heart of the city and at the top of the Spanish steps, the Intercontinental is its own little Roman empire. Whether you want to shop ‘til you drop or sightsee and soak up the culture (and there’s lots of it), the hotel is slap-bang in the hub of it and a short walk from the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum, Via Condotti, Piazza di Spagna and the Borghese Gallery and Museum. And Prada, Dior, Max Mara and Fendi are all a stone’s throw away, just at the bottom of the Spanish steps. Famed for its concierge service, you will be blown away by the service at the Intercontinental. Whether you want last-minute tickets for a private tour of the Colosseum, or access to the Vatican Museum without having to queue, the friendly staff will sort your every request.



The rooms Set over eight floors; the hotel is made up of 192 rooms, with 23 suites, 21 single-bedded rooms and 148 doubles. If your budget can stretch to a suite, you won’t regret it. The views of the Eternal City are breathtaking and you can spot all the famous Roman landmarks, including Saint Peter’s Square, Piazza Venezia and the Pantheon. Traditional Italian décor adorns the walls, ceilings and furniture with rich reds, gold’s and Versace-esque velvet every corner you turn. And while the hotel stays true to its 17th-century history, it is still decked out with all the mod-cons like power showers and giant plasma screens.



InStyle recommends A camera with an empty memory card and lots of battery, and a travel journey to jot down your findings. Comfy flats are essential for exploring, and a killer pair of heels for the evening. Go local with Prada or Miu Miu and contemplate a wedge as the pavements and roads are cobbled and a challenge for stilettos. Pack a cashmere cardie so you can sit on your balcony under the stars and enjoy the view.



Dining The lobby bar is situated on the ground floor and makes for perfect pre-dinner cocktails. In true Italian style, you are spoilt rotten with complimentary home-made nibbles and entrées, including risotto balls, mini cheese and Parma ham melts and chocolate biscuits. Open around the clock, you can also enjoy a nightcap, just be careful of those snacks as they are addictive! La Piazzette De La Ville is a must-visit, with mouth-watering traditional Italian dishes a plenty. An elaborate buffet breakfast is served in the mornings, followed by an a la carte lunch and dinner. Think carbonara, seafood pasta and tiramisu, with the best coffee you’ve ever had to top it all off.



The details Intercontinental De La Ville Roma, Via Sistina 69, Rome 00187; tel: 0039 066 7 331. Rooms start at 235 euros (plus tax) per night including breakfast B&B. Visit ichotelsgroup.com

By Alice Ripman

