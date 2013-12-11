Hotel Tresanton, St Mawes, Cornwall

The Hotel: The Tresanton, opened in the late 1990s by Olga Polizzi, was one of the pioneers of the idea of the ‘boutique hotel’. With her style-maven's eye, Polizzi revived this impressive building into the very definition of low key seaside chic.

Each of the 29 rooms has a wonderfully calming aesthetic – neutral colours, wood furniture and amazing sea views, which combine to immediately envelop you in a cocoon of relaxation.

The Vibe: This is a hotel that demands you to relax! Set in the picture perfect village of St Mawes, the Tresanton sits atop the harbour giving sea views from almost every part of the hotel. The place hums with a quiet calm from the moment of arrival. After the inevitable long journey to Cornwall, taking afternoon tea in the lounge with its crackling log fire and warm home-made scones, all memories of the working week are banished away, if only for a few days.

The attentive staff are always on hand to offer advice about what to do in the surrounding countryside, whether it’s a long walk you’re after, or an afternoon being whiled away in one if the town’s pubs. Visit during the summer months, and you could always take to the sea in the hotel’s own 48-foot racing yacht, the Pinuccia.

Come evening time, begin your night in the small but ever so perfectly formed bar, where the expert staff mix what must be the best martinis available on the south coast, and follow this up with dinner in the hotel restaurant – evoking the feel of the Mediterranean with its white tiling and flickering candlelight. This being the Cornish coast, the locally caught fish dishes are a must, and catch of the day oysters and lobster are little treats definitely worth paying for.

Recharge: Get even more relaxed with the hotel’s offering of spa treatments, which ranges from Indian head massage through to the latest in high tech Japanese facial technology. For the full immersion experience, however, go for the ‘Revive at Tresanton’ week which debuts this coming January – a full five days of exercise and treatments to kick start your new year.

Details

Double rooms start from £190 per night in low season including breakfast.

Tel: 01326 270055

www.tresanton.com

By Jaye Thompson