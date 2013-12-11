Hotel Seven, Paris

The lowdown: If Paris’ opulent, old world hotels are a wee bit too stuffy for you (let’s face it, antique beds can be a little off-putting!) then a shot of modernity is in order. Hotel Seven specialises in state-of-the-art, uber-cool concept rooms that will not only have you luxuriating in no time, but are guaranteed to put a smile on your face, too. And just inches away on Rue Mouffetard you have Paris’ oldest food market, where you will find all manner of traditional delicacies. In other words, foodie heaven!

The rooms: From the Marie Antoinette (all plush carpeting, twinkling lights and curtained bed) to Alice in Wonderland’s suite (including upside down clocks!) and James Bond’s lair (perfect for boys who love their toys!), there are 11 types of rooms and suites to choose from, each with their unique conceptual design. Take a bath in a suspended tub, snooze under the stars or even sleep levitating - either way, you’re guaranteed a unique experience.

InStyle recommends: Make the most of your room by booking a massage or facial in situ. Then, once you’re all blissed out, hit the lounge bar and enjoy a bottle of fine vin – the cellar is exceptional.

The details: Hotel Seven, 20, rue Berthollet, 75005 Paris – France. Tel: +33 (0)1 43 31 47 52. Visit www.sevenhotelparis.com for more information