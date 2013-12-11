Hotel Missoni, Edinburgh

The lowdown What do you get if you cross Italian style with Scottish charm? Edinburgh’s Hotel Missoni, the first to open worldwide in 2009. Prior to our visit, I had wondered how the Scottish/Italian mix would work? However, as we arrived and were greeted by a doorman sporting a kilt in Missoni’s trademark zig zag print, I realised. The fashion house’s signature love of colour and pattern, combined with the beauty and heritage of Edinburgh, is a match made for stylish weekends away. Perfectly poised on George IV Bridge, in the centre of town, it’s an easy wander up to Edinburgh Castle, down the length of the Royal Mile to Holyrood Palace or over towards the shopping area of Princes and George Streets. The bustle of the city and its impressive vistas drew us out to explore (and an open top bus tour is a great way to get your bearings), but similarly the relaxed feel of the hotel and the friendliness of the staff drew us back for drinks in the bar, and lounging sessions in the cosy Missoni bathrobes. For an indulgent treat there’s also the hotel Spa. The bijou two-room haven features Eve Lom’s classic facials, mani and pedis from OPI and high-end body treats from Natura Bissé.

The rooms The 136 bedrooms (cleverly designed by head of the fashion house Angela Missoni) provide a lesson in how to work Missoni, from floor to ceiling. Splashes of lime, purple or orange, combined with black and white upholstery, clever fringing (which creates a striped effect) and signature print bed linen, in all-white, give a clean edge. With Nespresso coffee makers and exquisite Missoni espresso cups in each room you can wake up the Italian way.

Eating and drinking The foyer hosts Bar Missoni, a popular local hangout, crowded on Friday night with Edinburgh’s design-conscious, cocktail-ordering crowd. Upstairs in the restaurant, Cucina, the Italian/Scottish mix comes into its own. At breakfast you can opt for a continental style buffet with Italian specialities, lemon, chocolate and pistachio frangipane (small almond cakes) and bomboloni (like doughnuts with vanilla custard) or go for the Scottish cooked breakfast. The dinner menu features homemade pasta, Italian desserts, Aberdeen Angus sirloin and haggis, neeps and tatties – and after testing we can confirm it was all truly delicious.



Perfect for… A fashionista’s weekend away with the girls for shopping and cocktails, or a romantic getaway to enjoy long lie-ins, the uber-luxe bedlinen won’t disappoint, and explore the dreamy city sights.

Getting there We organised our stay through Trip Advisor (tripadvisor.co.uk) and caught BA’s 6pm flight from London City Airport. With the flight time of an hour and the transfer from the airport to the city centre under 30 minutes, we were checked in and supping our first cocktail by 8pm.

The details Hotel Missoni, 1 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, Lothian EH1 1AD, tel: 0131 220 66661. Double rooms with breakfast from £160, suites from £400. Visit hotelmissoni.com

By Camilla Kay

Hotel Missoni won the accolade of Britain’s trendiest hotel in TripAdvisor’s 2011 Travellers’ Choice Hotel Awards. For more information on the awards, go to tripadvisor.co.uk/TravelersChoice