Hotel La Residencia, Mallorca

If you’re looking for a hideaway that’s all about the finer things in life, book into La Residencia, based in the picturesque artistic village of Deia. Luxurious but not ostentatious, this hotel is the epitome of understated elegance.

The guest list: Everyone from rock to royalty has holidayed here. A-listers include the Spanish royals, Kate Moss, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bruce Springsteen and Jamie Oliver, to name a few.

The rooms: Nestled in the hills over looking Deia, the hotel is laid out on a series of terraces - the perfect spot to watch the sun go down at the end of the day. Rooms are decorated in the signature local artisanal style (think crisp embroidered linens, hard wood floors and terracotta tiles) and boast regal four-poster beds and larger-than-life bathrooms.

The spa: The spa features several outdoor verandas so you can unwind amidst nature. The list is extensive, but we recommend one of the alternative treatments. The Thermal Hydro Colour Experience will have you cocooned on a floatation couch (like a water bed), which uses heat and colour to give you the sense of floating and lull you into deep relaxation. You’ll feel like you’ve had the deepest sleep of your life.

The restaurant: The El Olivio restaurant, headed up by award-winning chef Guillermo Méndez, is a refurbished 16th-century olive press that offers panoramic views of Deia’s mountains. Dining is al fresco and ultra-romantic thanks to dozens of twinkling votives. Try the chicken breast stuffed with lobster and scallops in a port wine sauce. The desserts are not to be missed, especially the pear tarte-tatin with Tahitian vanilla ice cream and Pedro Ximenez reduction.

Details: Hotel La Residencia, Son Canals s/n, 07179 Deia, Mallorca, Spain

Tel: +34 971 63 9011 Reservations: +34 971 63 6046 Fax: + 34 971 63 9370 Email: reservas@laresidencia.com

By Nicole Tillman