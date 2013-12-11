Hotel Hospes, Madrid

The lowdown You couldn’t find a better location for a boutique hotel in the Spanish capital. The super stylish Hospes Madrid overlooks the Puerta de Alcala and the Retiro Park, is a stone’s throw from the designer shops in Calle Serrano and an easy walk into the centre of town. Also within reach are the must-visit museums – the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen.



The rooms Decorated in warm tones, dark wood and with huge beds, the 41 rooms are minimal yet cosy and luxurious. Standard rooms have big walk-in showers, deluxe rooms have baths as well – and all have a plentiful supply of super-pampering Korres products.



Eating and drinking The oak-panelled mezzanine lounge bar is the perfect meeting place for a pre-dinner cocktail. Then head to the award-winning Senzone restaurant where the eclectic menu has a mix of classic local dishes and more traditional cuisine. There is also a tapas bar next door, with outdoor tables in the inner courtyard. The perfect spot on a summer’s evening.



The Bodyna spa After a Madrid-style night out on the town, a day’s sightseeing and shopping, this is definitely the place to unwind, relax and recharge those batteries. A full range of body and beauty treatments is available. We recommend the Ayurveda Massage (100 euros, approximately £85) – a combination of slow and quick massage movements to energise the body and warm oils to help eliminate toxins – just the thing to get you in the mood and ready for staying up ‘til the small hours.



The details Rates start from €218 per night (approx £186) based on two adults sharing a Dreamer’s Double room on a room-only basis. Hospes Madrid, Plaza de la Independencia, 28001 Madrid, tel: 0034 91 4322911.



www.hospes.com



Jeannette Arnold