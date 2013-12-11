Hotel Giraffe, New York

The Lowdown: Located in the chic and fashionable Madison Park area, the quiet, laid back and classic Hotel Giraffe, a charming hotel on Park Avenue South, has the feel of an exclusive private residence. This boutique hotel embodies the graceful elegance and beauty, as well as the legendary kindness, found in one of nature’s most beloved animals. Service is warm, meticulous, and thoughtful. Free breakfasts and wine-and-cheese hours add to the homey atmosphere.

The Rooms: The guest rooms and suites, only seven to a floor, are pretty, light and understated in design and are outfitted with antique-rose velveteen upholstered chairs and ottomans, granite countertops in the bathroom and living quarters and pretty balconies. Chic and contemporary linens, chocolate leather headboards and pearlised platinum wall coverings offer a touch of glamour in each guest room.

At 280 square feet, even the smallest rooms are a good size by New York standards. Bathrooms are similarly spacious and well equipped with slippers, a scale, and a beautiful set of La Natura aromatherapy bath products.

Rooms also offer the latest technological amenities, such as high-speed Internet connections, two-line phones and flat panel cable television. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available throughout the entire hotel.

For high rollers, the hotel offers the penthouse piano suite: a cavernous, 1,300-square-foot suite that opens onto the verdant rooftop garden – or as we know it, Big’s apartment in the Sex and the City film.

Dining: A complimentary continental breakfast is served in the hotel’s lobby, where coffee, cookies, and tea are available all afternoon, and complimentary wine, cheese, and piano music are offered each evening for guests to enjoy.

Bread & Tulips is a small Italian restaurant on the hotel's main floor and offers Greenmarket-sourced produce. Although the kitchen's ingredients mostly originate from within 250 miles of New York City, its Pavesi brick oven comes straight from Modena, Italy. The menu showcases rustic Italian favourites such as crostini, meatballs, handcrafted pastas and a selection of signature seasonal pizzas.

During the warmer months of the year, The Rooftop Garden at the Hotel Giraffe is the perfect spot to enjoy al fresco drinks under the summer sun or the Manhattan nighttime sky, in a relaxed and informal setting.

What To Do: This peaceful hotel is a hotel to relax in; daily newspapers, CDs, DVDs, and books are available on request. The lounge in the lobby has an easy elegance (baby grand piano included) that’s perfectly fit for spending a relaxed afternoon people watching through the panoramic window overlooking Park Avenue.

Should you wish to explore a little further; situated in New York's NoMad District, Hotel Giraffe is close to Madison Square Park, the Empire State Building, and Macy's. The park is surrounded by a vibrant neighbourhood of shops and restaurants and is convenient to Greenwich Village and downtown to the south. Just north stands one of New York City's iconic buildings, the Flatiron – well worth a look!

The Details: Hotel Giraffe, hotelgiraffe.com, +1 212 685 7700, rates from $349 + tax per night.