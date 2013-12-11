Hotel Excelsior, Dubrovnik, Croatia

Old School Luxury: Perching on the cliffs overlooking the Adriatic sits the 5 star Excelsior hotel. The 150 plus room hotel was the summer playground for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and, more recently Princess Diana. Indulge in a touch of luxe living and take a junior suite; have breakfast on the large terrace overlooking the stunning Old Town, relax in your jacuzzi or simply drift from one airy room to another whilst doing your best impression of a 1960's film star. If you must leave your room, head to the Salin terrace and sit amongst the lavender or pamper the afternoon away in the heavenly spa.

Starry, Starry Nights: By night, Dubrovnik comes to life. With the shimmering lights in the hill tops and star filled skies think Gatsby’s garden party glamour. It’s only right then to slip on your most fabulous frock and head down to the hotel’s Prora restaurant, which sits partly on the beach and partly under stone alcoves to take shelter when the sea breeze gets up. Sample the crisp white Croatian wine and order fish freshly caught to the sound of lapping waves.

In Our Dreams: If you’re feeling absolute A-list and mooching with mere mortals simply won’t do, follow Kevin Spacey’s example and hire the hotel’s private Villa. Adjacent to the Excelsior, the picturesque Villa Agave has 3 double rooms, 5 terraces, a marble stone bath the size of a small boat, a raised swimming pool for optimum views and, apparently what was Mr. Spacey’s favourite feature, the 24 hour private butler, Maureen. It’s fireplace, library and four poster beds with white drapes make the ultimate cosy getaway but fear not; all hotel amenities will come to you so although you will feel wonderfully cut off from the rest of the world, you will never be stranded.

For bookings of both hotels go to http://www.alh.hr

Get there Easy Jet fly to Dubrovnik from Liverpol, London Gatwick and Stansted. One way prices start from £70.99, prices include taxes and subject to change. Go to http://www.easyjet.com

By Marisa Bate