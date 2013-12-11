Hotel de Russie, Rome, Italy

Recommended by LUXE City Guides

The vibe: Mr. Forte’s modern classic glam gem bordering the sylvan Pincio gardens is perfectly located for shopping and dining – it’s situated on fash forward Via Babuino and is barely a cork pop from Dal Bolognese, the city’s fabled see and be scene restaurant (although frankly we’d rather eat at Da Nino two mins in the other direction). Rocco’s sis Olga waved her décor wand to produce a stylish, contemporary fit out for De Russie that actually manages to be both comfortable and cosy without feeling cramped. The 122 rooms and suites are soothing, pastel-hued bowers boasting views of the gardens, courtyard, Piazza del Popolo or the city, plus marble or mosaic bathrooms complete with bathtubs. If you’re flush, book into a suite, which comes with continental breakfast, packing and unpacking service, garment pressing, mobile phone and internet access.

Indulge: The Wellness Zone spa is catnip to the local hi-so divas and divos who love its hydro-relaxation and Watsu therapies, and there’s no point detoxing without retoxing, so it’s straight to Stravinskij Bar for one of their rather good martinis (even if they do serve them in daft stemless glasses suspended over ice – tsk tsk). On a balmy, starry-skied summer night, the bar’s courtyard and garden terrace is terribly pleasant indeed, and a sure fire precursor to bedroom Olympics. Be sure to pack your lucky knicks, Trixie.

Find it: Via del Babuino, 9 T: +39 06 328 881 or visit their website.

