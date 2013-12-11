Hotel Bellevue, Dubrovnik, Croatia

From Dubrovnik with Love: A short Bond-girl boat ride along the coastline from the historic Old Town is Dubrovnik’s low key, high luxe boutique hotel, Hotel Bellevue. (For those of you who don’t need the drama, it can also be accessed by road.) Like its older sister the Excelsior, the Hotel Bellevue is a five-star pampering paradise but with fewer rooms and a more discreet atmosphere. The perfect lovers’ hideaway, the 007 fantasy continues as you plummet down to the private beach, sitting snugly in coved rocks, and swim in the crystal-clear waters. And be sure to bring your snorkel to spot the shoals of fish. (If fish aren’t your thing, head inside to the serene pool, which has stunning views of the bay.)

Sail Away: The chic interiors of the rooms give the impression of a luxury yacht with washed wooden floorboards and white linen which billows in from the terrace. Bag a sea view to complete the feeling of being on a boat and leave the terrace door open at night so you can fall asleep to the sound of the sea.

Chic and the Seaside: For dinner, think less high glamour and more understated chic, so swap your Manolos for your embellished flats as you sip champagne cocktails on the restaurant Vapor's terrace dotted with red lanterns and the sound of live guitar. And be sure to try the octopus, a particular favourite in Croatia.

For bookings go to http://www.alh.hr

Get there Easy Jet fly to Dubrovnik from Liverpool, London Gatwick and Stansted. One way prices start from £70.99 (price include taxes and subject to chane. Go to http://www.easyjet.com

By Marisa Bate