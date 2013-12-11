Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne, Switzerland

The lowdown: Located on the stunning shores of Lake Geneva, the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne boasts sweeping panoramic views across the glassy still waters, with the Alps rising majestically out of the horizon. Ideally situated just minutes from the famous Olympic museum and a short walk to Lausanne city centre, the hotel nestles within 10 acres of private gardens, making it one of the most exclusive locations in the Lake Geneva region.

A location which has quite simply; everything, whether you fancy skiing, boat trips, walks, historic chateaus, restaurants or shopping, you can do as little or as much as you like in Lausanne.

The hotel: Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace has a rich and colourful history spanning nearly 150 years, and the decor throughout stays true to its luxurious past, with ornate detailing, sumptuous furnishings, fused with more modern, contemporary styling.

Boasting 168 rooms, the hotel prides itself on the individual decor of its room, each fitted out with elegant period styled furnishings and luxurious facilities.

With such exquisite views across the lake, rooms with balconies are available and come highly recommended. Some suites come with their own jacuzzis also.

Dining: The Beau-Rivage serves up a wide variety of tasty treats with many different dining experiences on offer including the relaxed Le Lobby Lounge and Bar, stylish Le Miyako sushi restuarant, Le cafe Beau- Rivage for a traditional brasserie menu, L'Accademia for Italian cuisine, and of course for serious foodies, the Anne-Sophie Pic Au Beau-Rivage Palace - a two Michelin star restaurant. All located in stunning surroundings, the hotel is a real must for all gastronomers.

The hotel's Italian restaurant L'Accademia comes highly recommended as some of the best Italian food in the region. Located in the next-door Hotel d'Angleterre, the restaurant treats diners to a contemporary take on Italian cuisine, with a huge selection of delicious anti-pasti, modern versions of traditional Italian main courses, and a mouth-watering array of homemade desserts. The hot chocolate cake may take 20 minutes to prepare, but is well worth the wait!

And for post-dining drinks, unwind in the hotel's bar where a wide range of yummy cocktails, wines, local beers and champagnes are on offer.

Throughout the hotel, the attentive and personable staff are on hand to cater to your every whim. Enjoy additional services such as a Pillow Menu, turn-down services, the option of breakfast in bed and so much more.

The Spa: The hotel has more than ample leisure facilities including a fitness room, swimming pool, jacuzzi, Turkish bath and sauna rooms along with rainforest showers.

And as if the hotel didn't pamper its guests enough, it also is home to the blissful Cinq Mondes Spa.

Offering a wide menu of treatments - both traditional and unique - the Spa is dedicated to harmony between body and mind, with wellbeing and health its key focus. It has six treatment rooms and one private suite with Japanese bath, private Hammam and garden, along with a dedicated relaxation room. It offers luxurious treatments, encouraging guests to unwind, detox, and destress in the serene surroundings.

InStyle highly recommends the Balinese massage. Using traditional techniques, this 40 minute massage treatment incorporates the whole body - including the senses - starting from the feet and working upwards, cultimating in a sumptuous face and scalp massage. With Balinese balms of tropical nut oils, worked into the skin, and aromotherapy oils burning, the treatment, rebalances the body and mind. A truly beautiful spa experience.

And to make sure you take your spa experience with you, you can purchase the delicious Cinq Mondes products from the spa shop.

Working very hard to make sure you never want to leave, the Beau-Rivage is certainly one place you'll want to return to every time you visit Switzerland.

The details Rates for a double room start from 540 Swiss Francs (approximately £360). Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Place du Port 17-19, 1008 Lausanne, tel: +41 21 6133306.

Visit brp.ch/uk for more details.

SPECIAL OFFER Until 31 May 2011, the Beau-Rivage Palace is offering you a room rate of 500 Swiss Francs (approximately £330) including breakfast for two, plus a bottle of local white wine in your room. Quote InStyle when booking.