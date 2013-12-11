Greywalls Hotel & Chez Roux, Gullane, Scotland

The hotel Looking for a romantic minibreak or just fancy cosying up in a country house, curling up in a squishy armchair by a log fire with a selection of books and a deliciously filling afternoon tea on hand? Look no further than Scotland’s Greywalls Hotel, just outside Edinburgh.

Set among several golf courses – Hugh Grant has stopped by to play a few rounds – and with wonderful views of the East Lothian countryside, this Edwardian manor (King Edward VII himself was a frequent visitor) is cosy as they come, with 23 warm and inviting bedrooms, a library and whisky room.

Play golf at the famous Muirfield course; head into Edinburgh (just 30 minutes away by car) for some shopping; explore the beautiful Gertrude Jekyll-designed walled gardens; or walk the nearby gorgeous coastline.

Dining Michelin maestro Albert Roux has opened Chez Roux at Greywalls, featuring signature dishes from the famed Le Gavroche in London, such as Soufflé Suissesse, £8, alongside locally sourced Highland venison and grouse. The Iced Grand Marnier Parfait, £7, is to die for.

Afternoon tea, £16, features finger sandwiches, fresh-from-the-oven warm scones and oodles of cakes and can be taken in the library or lounge areas; or enjoy a glass of wine with minute steak and chips or Haggis beignets with Isle of Arran mustard and whisky mayonnaise, £6, from the bar menu.

Getting there Travel from London to Edinburgh by rail with East Coast Trains. Advance return fares, booked online, start from £26 Standard Class, £92 First Class. W: eastcoast.co.uk T: 08457 225 225, or visit any staffed station.

Details Double rooms start from £215 per night (inc VAT), including a full Scottish breakfast.

Greywalls, Muirfield, Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland

W: greywalls.co.uk T: 01620 842 144

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood