How To Unwind In Barcelona’s Bustling Centre

Because you deserve the best of both worlds

From the stunning gothic architecture to nights spent salsa dancing until the sunrise, Barcelona has so much more to offer than sun, sand and sangria. Yes, every Brit must wander down Las Ramblas and pick up some fresh fruit at La Boqueria market, but after you’ve seen La Sagrada Familia for the fifth time, what else is there to do in Catalonia’s capital? We did the leg work for you…

I’ve just landed, where are we headed first?

Grab a cab straight into the heart of the gothic quarter, we’re staying at Grand Hotel Central. As the name suggests, the imposing stone hotel has 147 elegant rooms and suites that feel tucked away from the bustle of Barcelona, even though Las Ramblas is a five minute stroll away.

Can we stop there first?

We just landed and I’m hungry, so we can amble past the street performers to get to La Boqueria market and pick up a snack. While we’re there, explore the square behind the stalls and eat lunch like the locals.

What can we see next?

The famous cathedral is right next to the hotel – did you spot it from our window? Bubble-blowers and buskers are scattered around the square, which looks like it’s been plucked straight out of a history book – well, except for the modern art.

From there, walk through the winding alleys and stumble upon Catalan artisans selling handmade candles, independent magazine shops and the most Pinterest-perfect plants you’ve ever seen along Carrer D’allada Vermell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLS3WDfBZTX/ My kind of house front 🌱🌿🌾 A post shared by Isabella (@izzymks) on Oct 8, 2016 at 1:11am PDT

I’m getting hungry – where can we eat?

Barcelona’s premiere plant-based restaurant Flax and Kale is well worth a visit for chia flax bagels, amazonia bowls and raw zucchini blossoms, and that’s just for brunch. If you can’t get a reservation, zip round the corner to Teresa Carles, F&K’s sister restaurant with a more relaxed atmosphere and the most mouth-watering menu. For dessert, head towards Barcelona beach for vegan ice cream from Gocce di Latte.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, head back to Grand Hotel Central Barcelona’s City Restaurant for fresh Mediterranean cuisine, market-fresh salads and, of course, tapas.

It’s not dinner without a cocktail…

Head up to Grand Hotel Central’s stunning rooftop bar, Skybar. The infinity pool is flanked by dining areas for you to enjoy an alfresco evening meal, or sip signature cocktails as you look out over the city.

I can’t think of a better way to end the day.

There’s nothing like it. When you start to feel the chill of the early hours, head back to your plush bedroom. After a soak in the tub with Grand Hotel Central’s signature toiletries or a moment spying into the gothic balconies across from your window, sink into your plush bed and settle down with a film brought to your room by the hotel’s 24/7 staff.

I never want to leave.

Neither do I. Book your stay at Grant Hotel Central Barcelona here.

Have you been to Barcelona lately? Let us know your favourite Spanish sights below...