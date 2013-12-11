Gilpin Hotel & Lake House, the Lake District

The lowdown: Nestled within some of the most breathtaking scenery England has to offer, this stunning, picturesque house hotel is more than just luxury, it's sheer heaven.

Run by the Cunliffe family since 1988, everything a guest could need or want has been carefully considered and beautifully catered for. Each and every room in the Georgian country house has been individually designed by the family, and from garden suites with their own private hot tubs to more classic and traditional rooms, there's certainly a style to suit all.

Keeping to the house-hotel feel, the lounge, restaurant and bar area are intimate and cosy, fusing traditional style with modern innovation. There are plenty of places within the hotel and its exquisite grounds to just sit and while away the hours, and undoubtedly if you do spend time in the lounge, you'll be given a warm welcome by Barney Cunliffe who runs the hotel with his family.

Dining in the hotel is a real treat as delicious local produce is sourced for all meals. You'll be spoilt for choice with a huge range of meals and wines on offer.

The Lake House is the newest addition to Gilpin. Recently opened, it offers even more luxury and intimacy than the main hotel. Situated just down the lane from Gilpin Hotel, the Lake House is a gorgeously secluded boutique hotel overlooking its own private lake (created by a Cunliffe ancestor) and sits among acres of lush green grounds. It's the perfect place to escape, unwind and de-stress.

Only six rooms are available within the Lake House adding to its exclusivity and intimate atmosphere. It features an indoor swimming pool, sauna and outdoor hot tub and even has a little row-bow available if you fancy a jaunt across the lake.

Therapists can be booked for a whole range of in-room treatments to add to your pampering.

A personal chauffeur is on hand to drive guests up to Gilpin Lodge for meals - apart from the wonderful breakfast which is served in the Lake House.

And if you can ever tear yourself away from the gorgeousness of Gilpin, you are of course only two miles away from Lake Windermere and a whole host of beautiful scenery and exciting activities.

A little slice of heaven!

Book it: Visit GilpinLodge.co.uk or call 015394 88818 for more information.