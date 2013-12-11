Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

The vibe Wild West and Native American design influences meet 21st-century sophistication at the base of Jackson’s main ski lifts in Teton Village. Jackson Hole, possibly America’s most demanding ski resort, is arguably even busier in summer than it is in winter. Whichever the season you go, this resort hotel is a great place to stay.



The rooms Compared to the generously sized public spaces, the standard doubles are snug, but they are undoubtedly comfortable and designed to look like a luxurious version of a cosy mountain lodge. Each bedroom has its own fireplace and plump chairs to collapse into after a hard day outside, and comes with plenty of wardrobe space to store all your snow/hiking/sporty clutter. Anyway, you’ll be far too busy out of doors or in a bar to spend hours in your room.



Eating and drinking Weight-conscious guests order scrambled egg whites with grilled tomatoes and asparagus for breakfast - much more delicious than it sounds. For those who cannot resist a carb, buttermilk pancakes and maple syrup are a must. The hotel’s new Handle Bar is a good spot for a hearty lunch: American-style pub grub (burgers, wings, ‘frickles’, fries) washed down with lots of beer (its all-night ‘Happy Hour’ kicks in at 4pm, by the way). And ultra-fresh sushi and sashimi are served every night in the Lobby Lounge: perfect with cocktails.

What to do In summer it’s all about hiking, cycling, fishing and exploring the ‘American Serengeti’ that is the Grand Teton National Park (the Four Seasons has its own resident biologist to help you plan your animal-watching activities). In winter it’s all about hitting the slopes, of course. Do also swim in the hotel’s beautifully landscaped heated outdoor pool, with its three hot spring-style whirlpools, and watch skiers swooping past only a few feet away. And head for the 16-treatment room spa: book a Native Stone Massage in the state where it was inspired, or try an Alpine Berry Body Ritual which uses crushed locally grown hawthorn berries to buff skin to silk.

Getting there British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Jackson Hole via Dallas Fort Worth seven times a week with onward travel on American Airlines. Returns start at £717.19 (tel 0844 4930787 or visit ba.com).

The details Doubles at Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole start from £388 per night, b&b (tel 00800 6488 or visit fourseasons.com/jacksonhole). For information on Jackson Hole see http://www.jacksonhole.com.

By Kate O’Donnell