The staff at this five-star hotel is willing to go the extra mile. Whether it’s planning a vintage-style tour of Lisbon in a motor sidecar or organising a treasure hunt to keep your kids busy, they’ll turn a traditional city break into a luxury adventure.

The rooms: It’s rare to find large hotel rooms in urban centres these days. The rooms at the Four Seasons are positively sprawling and decorated in the elegant style you’d wish for your own home – heavy silk drapes, plush cream carpet, marble bathrooms and the fluffiest towels ever.

The restaurant: The Varanda restaurant is THE place to go for Sunday brunch. The spread is impressive, from cured meats and oozy cheeses, to the perfect roast and an utterly divine dessert selection.

The spa: Relax in the serene calm of the spa, neatly arranged around the Olympic-size indoor pool. We recommend perking up for your tour of the city with the signature Re-energising Treatment, a deep flowing massage that incorporates gentle stretching, pressure point work and meridian line balancing to centre your mind and body. It’s also available in the comfort of your room.

The highlight: The sidecar tour is not to be missed. You’re treated to your own personal driver (who conveniently doubles up as an English-speaking tour guide), who will whisk you to all the key tourist hot spots (and a few hidden gems, too). Check out the Belem Tower (a World Heritage site for UNESCO), the stunning panoramic views from St Georges Castle and -our personal favourite - the birth place of the famed Pasteis de Nata – the traditional Portuguese custard tarts.

Details: Four Seasons Hotel Ritz, Rua Rodrigo da Fonseca, 88, Lisbon 1099-039.Tel: 351 (21) 381-1400.

- Prices for the sidecar tour at Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon start at €360 per person. For more information please visit http://http://www.fourseasons.com/lisbon/ or call 00 351 (21) 381-1400.

- easyJet flies to Lisbon from Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Gatwick and Luton. Prices one-way this winter start from £30.99 and include all taxes (prices are subject to change). Visit www.easyJet.com to book.

By Maria Milano