Forte Village, Sardegna

The Lowdown Who knew you didn’t have to travel 7 + hours to the Caribbean to find pristine white sandy beaches and turquoise waters? I, for one, never realised just how Eden-like Sardinia was (check out my personal snap of the beach, left), though perhaps it’s because its fans are still keen on keeping it on the down-low, even 50 years after the Aga Khan established it as a playground for the rich and famous.

With its private beach, award-winning spa and Gordon Ramsay restaurant, the Costa Smeralda’s Forte Village certainly attracts said rich and famous clientele, although the super-chilled vibe also makes it perfect for people like me who want a dose of luxury without having to strut around in heels in their time off. The kids club, football training academy, multiple pools and a host of leisure activities make it the perfect family destination, too.

The Rooms Decorated in holiday shades of lemon yellow, terracotta and shell pink, the rooms are exactly how you would want your vacation home to look, complete with sea-front or pine-forest views. The balconies, verdant with lush plants and tropical flowers, are large enough to accommodate comfy sun-loungers so you sunbathe in the privacy of your own room. And don’t even get us started on the sprawling marble bathrooms…

Dining You're literally spoilt for choice at Forte, with over 20 restaurants, ranging from the casual lunchtime pizzeria, complete with wood burning oven and immense salad bar (we counted three different types of olives alone!), to the delectable seafood restaurant Le Dune, where you'll find gourmet Sardinian delicacies like fregole alla bottarga. And man, do they make a mean Bellini…

InStyle recommends Spas don't get much better than this. For starters, the thalassotherapy experience is second to none, with six sea water pools of varying temperatures and salt concentrations to tone and relax. Meanwhile, the treatment menu is so extensive, it reads like the cocktail list at Claridge’s Bar - you'll be hard-pressed to choose just one. We loved the Ayurvedic treatments devised by health expert-to-the-stars Dr Mosaraf Ali.

By Maria Milano