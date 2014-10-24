Forget The Commute, It’s All About Chilling Out In The Caribbean

Escape the everyday drizzle and dash to the train, and get yourself a one way flight to the Caribbean's best kept secret, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis...

Ugh, I hate winter – where can I go?

The Caribbean, of course. Don’t you know that’s where all the rich and fabulous head to for their dose of winter sun? But it’s not just about St Lucia and Antigua – all the cool kids are going off the beaten track to Nevis.

Sounds perfect. What’s it like?

Well, you’ll get the sun, sea and sand you’d expect from the Caribbean, with added unspoilt extras like rainforest, mountains and trees pretty much everywhere. Fancy picking your own mangos and eating them right off the tree? Well, you can do that in Nevis. They’re everywhere.

Very rustic. But I still need my little luxuries…

Of course you do, and you’ll get them and much, much more at this hotel. Want a private five-star meal in an old sugar mill for you and your paramour? Done. An enormous bed big enough for four and full-size Elemis products in the bathroom? Done and done. Hey, if it was good enough for Princess Di…

You’ve got me interested. What’s the food like?

Everything you could possibly wish for, from those super-fresh mangos and actual cashew nuts growing on trees, to tuna carpaccio and squid-ink risotto. Save room for dessert – you’ll want to squeeze in a white chocolate bomb or a rich dark chocolate torte. And special mention goes to the cocktails. Once you’ve tasted a Montpelier Rainbow – a mix of rum, amaretto, coconut cream and passion fruit syrup – you won’t go back.

Cocktails, now you’re talking. Tell me more…

Well you can’t come to the Caribbean without trying some rum. For the hardcore fans out there, Mark’s Rum Tasting provides a selection to try, with a certificate at the end to prove what a connoisseur you are. For the less brave, a shot or two of vanilla rum should do the trick.

Honestly, I’m feeling a bit fat and sassy, perhaps some exercise is in order?

How about a swim in Montpelier’s crystal-clear pool, or a game of tennis at its private courts? There are also some pretty major mountains you could hike up. Still feeling energetic? Head to the hotel’s private – yes, private – beach for a swim in the sea. But who are we kidding, you’re going to lie on a sun lounger aren’t you?.

Conversation you’ll have on the way home?

Reckon we could grow our own mango tree in the window box?

Great, how do we book?

Stay 7 nights for the price of 6 at Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis from £1,549 per person booked through ITC Luxury Travel (01244 355 527; www.itcluxurytravel.co.uk). Package based on 2 adults sharing a room on a b&b basis with return BA flights from London Gatwick and transfers.

For further details on the hotel please visit www.montpeliernevis.com

By Bethan Hill