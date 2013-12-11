Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa

The spa: The Verbena Spa is another huge pull for Feversham guests. Choose from the Elemis and Anne Semonin signature treatments (we love the Black Sand Exfoliation Experience Massage), or float in the heated outdoor pool, hot tub or try the heat experience area (including aromatherapy room, rasul, ice cave and monsoon shower).

The food: With a menu created for real foodies - proper bacon sarnies and waffles for breakfast, roast lamb and dark chocolate mousse for dinner - the hearty modern British fare requires a saint not to overindulge.

Book it: Bed and breakfast room rates from £135 per night. For bookings call 01439 770 766 or visit fevershamarmshotel.com for more information. Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley, North Yorkshire, Y062 5AG