Dukebox, London

The vibe: Brainchild of Howard Spooner (who previously co-founded Public with royal social lynchpin Guy Pelly) the Chelsea crowd have been flooding the doors of Dukebox since it opened last August - on a Saturday night you can’t miss its patch on the Fulham road for the 3-deep queue of flicky-blonde and chino-wearing regulars. The decor inside is bare brick loft chic with eccentric British touches: the bartenders have customized red and gold toy soldier jackets slung over their black uniforms, there are booths fashioned from fairground waltzer cars and at the copper-plated bar you can order an ‘Egg and Soldiers’ - a giant egg cup filled with fruit juice, vodka, apple liquor, champagne and a sprinkling of marshmallows. It’ll water a party of ten and beats a mojito any day of the week.

The drinks: If you don’t fancy shelling out for an ‘Egg and Soldiers’ (excuse the pun) then the individual cocktail menu is brilliant too. We love the Helter Skelter, a mix of fresh orange, lemon and pineapple with Maraschino and Veuve Cliquot - think a bucks fizz with added kick.

The music: The Friday set began with a bit of gentle house music that slowly shifted into an accessible mix of commercial RnB and pop to match the escalating tipsiness of the punters. Not a set for music purists perhaps, but the perfect guilty pleasure tracks to dance to on the magic roundabout-themed podium (we definitely did).

The details: http://http://www.dukebox.uk.com/

By Lucy Pavia