Could This Be The Most Glamorous Farmhouse Ever?

Trad meets GLAM at this cosy COTSWOLDS farmhouse. What’s not to like, says Charlotte Moore

From chintz-arama to celebs a-gogo, what is it with the Cotswolds?

Well, the grass really is greener = proper countryside just two hours from London – plus posh pubs, cosy cottages and swanky spas. Mossy and the gang didn’t end up here by accident – it’s idyllic.

Why go now?

Dormy House has had a swish revamp. From the outside, it’s every inch the 17th-century English farmhouse, but on the inside it’s all sleek simplicity – inky greys, taupes and a state-of-the-art pool and spa.

Ok, ok, but will my room have a freestanding bath?

Ours – a super-romantic attic suite – had a massive tin bath with views of the rolling hills. Not only that, with its huge and seriously comfy bed, plus two TVs, we had zero inclination to get up.

So why leave the room?

The hot tub. It was raining but that didn’t put us off. The stark stone tub felt very LA. Need more decadence? Hop into the sauna, steam room and rainforest shower.

Not somewhere to take your mum then?

She’d love the cosy chic – and the yummy tea and cake round the fire. Both restaurants serve up locally sourced dishes that aren’t too challenging (we loved the treacle-smoked salmon and bill-to-tail duck terrine).

Conversation you’ll have on the way home?

“So how long would it take to commute to London?”

Rooms start from £220 per night. For more information, call 01386 852711 or visit dormyhouse.co.uk

