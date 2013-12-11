Boscola Palace Roma, Rome

The lowdown As one of the most beautiful cities in the world, where better to stay when in Rome than on the Via Veneto, backdrop to that 1960s classic La Dolce Vita? Made famous by the movie, this stylish part of town is now home to the Café de Paris, Harry’s Bar, a string of designer boutiques and some of the best hotels in town, making it without doubt the place to be seen. My home for the weekend is the Boscolo Palace Roma. This 87 room, 1920s designed boutique hotel is the latest addition to the Marriott’s Autograph collection.

The rooms Once past the Baroque exterior, the inside, which Marriott has described as ‘an indulgent escape’, is just that. A colour scheme of grey and pink material lines the walls, and white marble on the floor and a scattering of exquisite Italian furniture combine to create a completely restful and oh-so-chic interior. I found the rooms so comfortable that I literally had to drag myself out of the hotel to take in some of the beautiful and historic sites that the eternal city has to offer. But once back in my room, I flung open the doors to my fifth floor terrace, complete with sun-loungers, fell onto my bed and let the sounds of Rome flood in through the windows.

The spa If complete relaxation and utter bliss are the order of the day, don’t miss a visit to the brand new Kami Spa, where Chinese plantar reflexology, Elemis facial treatments and the obligatory mani/ pedi will leave you refreshed and suitably glam for an evening in the chicest part of town.

Out and about If not dinning at the hotel’s ABC restaurant, then InStyle hotly recommends a visit to San Marco on the Via Sardegna. Just ten minutes from the hotel, this pizzeria and wine bar came highly recommended by an Italian friend and you know it’s got to be good when the restaurant’s packed with attractive locals!

The details Boscolo Palace Hotel Roma, Via Vittorio Veneto 70, 00185 Rome; tel: 00 39 6 478719. Superior rooms start at 270 euros per night excluding VAT and breakfast. To book go to autograph-hotels.marriott.com

Visit palace-roma.boscolohotels.com

By Philippe Blanchin