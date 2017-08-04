PoolPorn: 10 Of The Best Swimming Pools In The World

From monkey-spotting in Indonesia to the majestic beauty of the Grand Canyon, we've found the best pools in the world to practice your backstroke in...

Whether you're planning your next holiday or simply feeling broke and building a vision board, here are the pool destinations to aspire to lap in. Or, you know, just take a selfie in and then sip cocktails by...

The one where... your jaw will actually drop

Suspended above the Indonesian jungle, the only interruption to your swim at the Hanging Gardens Ubud will be the occasional monkey chatter.

The one where... you can float from your bedroom into a lagoon

Built into the lava landscape, the Blue Lagoon Clinic Hotel in Iceland centres around geothermal waters. With its mist and ember lights, you’ll feel like an extra in Close Encounters Of The Third Kind.



The one where... you should definitely wear heels

Built in 1940, the scalloped pool at The Raleigh, Miami, has played host to runway shows for Chanel, not to mention many a celebrity soirée. You don’t even have to get wet. Here, it’s all about people-watching.

The one where... you can bathe in the Grand Canyon

Forget hiking, the best way to see Arizona’s natural wonder is from the Amangiri hotel.

The one where... you'll pretend you’re on a cruise

A dip in Plymouth’s Tinside Lido with its art deco design will have you feeling like you’re cruising down the Med.

The one where... you can nail that sunset Instagram shot

Perched above the Caldera with an uninterrupted view of the Aegan sea, the infinity pool at the Grace Santorini is the only place for a sunset swim. After a couple of lengths, rehydrate with The Grace cocktail. Made with vodka, apple juice, pear purée and lemon juice, it's pretty much the taste of summer in a glass.

The one where... you should go for a pre-party cocktail

With the city reflecting in the azure blue water and its gentle chill-out music, the Grand Hotel Central is Barcelona's ultimate sundowner scene.

The one where... it's so much better than a safari

After a long day of dusty game drives, go for a refreshing dip at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania. Overlooking the watering hole, you can expect to lap next to elephants come dusk.

The one where... you'll feel like you've stepped back in time

Originally opening in 1929, this art decor pool at The Molitor in Paris was a magnet for A-listers who would flock to pose and mingle on the white sun loungers. It's even where the world's first bikini debuted in 1946. It closed in 1989 but re-opened in 2014 instantly re-establishing itself as the most glamourous Parisian hangout.

The one where... it's like being on a private island

Opt for a water villa at Coco Bodu Hithi in the Maldives and you'll find yourself being able to jump from bed-to-Indian ocean in five seconds, or if seawater isn't your thing, you even get your own private pool.