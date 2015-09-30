Looking For The Most Luxurious Romantic Location In The Sun Close To Europe? We Know Just The Place…

What makes it Royal?



Stepping off the plane you are whisked into a VIP lounge and skip the security queue into a waiting car. The hotel being owned by the King definitely has its benefits.



How about the rooms?



There are no rooms. Instead, guests have their own individual three story riad. A personal patio with a fountain to enjoy breakfast on, living room stocked with fresh fruit and champagne, sumptuous bedrooms and bathrooms and a private deck with plunge pool and fire pit: the perfect location to spend a lazy afternoon in the Moroccan sun, or a night under the stars. There’s a reason this is one of the Beckhams' favourite hideaways.

One bedroom riads start at £800 a night. www.royalmansour.com

Traditional Moroccan with all the Western luxuries you could need. The hotel opened in 2008 and no expense was spared. The King ordered all the stone masons of Morocco to work solely on the hotel until it was completed. Throughout the hotel expect the most intricate of carvings and precious of mosaics. Beautiful with being gaudy.The only hotel in Africa to have a Michelin star, spend the evening dining in either of the incredible French chef Yannick Alleno's restaurants. Classic Moroccan with a twist or an inspired take on French cuisine. Your taste buds will not know what’s hit them. There is also a wine cellar to rival the Loire Valley and Burgundy combined.