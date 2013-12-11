The lowdown: Rising out of a jungle of lush, exotic gardens and nestled in the hilltops of Sierra Cortina, Barcelo Asia Gardens Hotel & Thai Spa is a luxury oasis overlooking the beautiful Costa Blanca coast.

With the beautiful backdrop of Asian inspired architecture, vibrant gardens and seven swimming pools, Asia Gardens is a far cry from the loud and lively pace of Benidorm which sits further down the coast, and is the perfect spot to while away the hours doing as much or as little as you like.

The rooms: A variety of different rooms make up the sumptuous accommodation offering at Asia Gardens ranging from Deluxe rooms with Balinese influences, king-size beds and exotic bathrooms to its suites including the ultimate in luxe Suite Langkawi.

InStyle loves the super glamorous Suite which has everything a weary traveller could possibly need, including its own private patio, stunning panoramic views, a separate lounge area, bedroom with king-size bed, two LCD TVs and a magnificent bathroom with shower and bath.

Dining: As if the choice of seven swimming pools wasn't enough, Asia Gardens offers its guests even conundrums with its culinary creations - its four delicious restaurants. Udiapur offers more informal buffet dining, while In Black is international la carte dining at its finest. For a taste of Asia, Koh Samui serves the mouth-watering Thai fusion food, while for authentic Mediterranean dining, you really can't go wrong with the Palapa restaurant.

And for pre or after dinner drinks, the hotel boasts three stunning bars - The Champagne Bar, Bonsai Bar and Palapa Bar where a nightcap (or two) can be enjoyed into the small hours.

The spa: In keeping with its relaxation and wellbeing ethos, Asia Gardens offers a stunning spa area which features specialist traditional Thai therapies, a heated private bathing area, Turkish bath and special massage terraces. InStyle recommends the Thai massage as the perfect antidote to soothe away home stresses and kick-start your relaxation.

A fitness centre, scenic jogging circuit, along with a nearby golf course offer a more energetic option to guests.

The details: Glorieta del Fuego s/n. Área del Parque Temático Terra Mítica 03502, Alicante - Costa Blanca, Spain. Visit asiagardens.co.uk

Getting there: Monarch offers flights to Alicante from Birmingham, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester airports with fares, including taxes, starting from £38.99 one way (£61.50 return).

For further information or to book Monarch flights, Monarch Holidays or Monarch Hotels, visit monarch.co.uk