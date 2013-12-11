Barceló Illetas Albatros, Mallorca

The lowdown With a coastline that boasts some of Europe’s most beautiful beaches, it’s no surprise that many see Mallorca more typically as a sun, sea and sand getaway than a city break. But why have one when you can have both? That’s the philosophy that the Barceló Illetas Albatros celebrates in its unique ‘Urban Beach’ concept.

While its location couldn’t be closer to the sea, the Barceló Illetas Albatros is also just 7km from the historic centre of Palma, which sees Roman ruins stand side by side with grand Gothic architecture and remnants of the city’s Renaissance past. The stunning city hides a hit list of shopping spots, as well as an incredible array of restaurants. Fresh seafood overlooking the harbour (and a sea of million pound yachts!) at the Nautic restaurant in the Real Club Nautico? Yes please!

After a morning meandering the cobbled streets of Palma, the Barceló Illetas Albatro is a haven to return to. Head poolside to catch some rays on the uber-luxurious Balinese-style day beds or feel the sand creep between your toes with a wander down to the picturesque beach cove.

The rooms Open-plan and truly luxurious, you’d be forgiven for finding it hard to leave the lavish confines of your private room; particularly if you opt for one with an outdoor Jacuzzi and a sea view! Each of the 128 rooms count complimentary wifi, 200 thread count cotton sheets and a Nespresso machine as standard. And those standards remain high when it comes to overall comfort, style and ease of stay.

Dining Whether it’s breakfast in bed, a bite to eat beside the pool or fine dining on a sun-filled terrace that you fancy, the Barceló Illetas Albatros couldn’t be more accommodating when it comes to all things culinary.

Situated overlooking the pool and the Bay of Palma beyond, enjoy panoramic views and an à la carte menu at the Blue Restaurant & Lounge. Try out a selection of the restaurant’s innovative tapas: the Trufa de Foie con Compota de Manzana is sublime.

The Restaurant Mediterráneo, meanwhile, plays host to a mix of classic Mallorcan dishes, Spanish specialities and continental favourites in its sumptuous buffet. Once you’ve had your foodie fix, make sure to head to the Urban Sky Terrace for a round of cocktails high above the beaches below.

InStyle recommends hitting the Thalasso Spa & Wellness on arrival to prep your skin for the ultimate holiday glow with a The Scents of Mallorca full body exfoliation. Played out against the calming background sound of waves lapping against the seashore below, the treatment combines regional treasures including rosemary, quince and almond oil to cleanse, massage and stimulate your skin.

The details Barceló Illetas Albatros, Paseo de Illetas 15, 07181 Illetas, Calvia, Mallorca, Spain. Double rooms start from 146 euros per night, including breakfast, tax and service. To book visit barceloilletasalbatros.com or call 0034 971 402 211.

Getting there easyJet flies to Palma from London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stanstead and London Southend. Flight prices start from £32.49 per person (one-way, including taxes based on two people travelling on the same booking). Visit easyJet.com to book.

By Sarah Smith