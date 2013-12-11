Angsana Balaclava, Mauritius

The lowdown Angsana Hotels and Resorts is a sister chain to the Banyan Tree group, synonymous with creating that perfect Asian blend of rejuvenation for body and mind. Angsana likes to think of itself as the slightly younger, funkier sister, but hasn’t strayed too far from the nest and still draws on the Banyan Tree’s core values in creating a luxury haven in which to relax and unwind.

Angsana now has ten resorts worldwide and the latest addition to the family is Angsana Balaclava, on the northwest coast of Mauritius. Whether it is unadulterated relaxation in the spa or more energetic thrills like waterskiing you are after, Angsana Balaclava is the perfect place to relax in your own way.

The rooms Angsana Balaclava is the smallest five-star hotel in Mauritius with just 52 suites, giving the resort an intimate family vibe that makes you feel very much at home. The suites are graded into three sizes – though even the smallest Garden Suite is generously proportioned. If it’s spa indulgence you’re after, then InStyle recommends a Spa Suite - a slightly larger space, with a private relaxation pool, it’s the perfect place to unwind after your complimentary daily 90-minute treatment, which is included when you book a Spa Suite. However, for total indulgence, the huge Beachfront Suites put you in the lap of luxury - complete with your own infinity pool, Jacuzzi and unspoilt sea views from a huge stone carved bath, this suite is a destination in itself and is so well-equipped, you’ll find little need to leave.

Eating and drinking In suite dinning is a truly romantic option and with breakfast, lunch and dinner all available as room service, there really is little need to leave the comfort of your suite. However, if you’re in the mood to mingle, then lunch is available at the Passion Grill, where tables are positioned in the shallowest end of the saltwater pool. Cool your feet in the water while sampling the freshest local seafood. Evening meals are served by candlelight under the stars at Angsana Balaclava’s signature restaurant Oryza, which has an eclectic a la carte Asian fusion menu. Finish your evening with cocktails at Sylea, the poolside terrace bar that serves drinks from morning til late and is the most romantic spot to end your day.

Activities Quality of service is supreme here, and no request seems too big or too much trouble, whether you want a sunrise yoga lesson, the need for an adrenalin rush with a morning of watersports, a gentle afternoon bike ride, or dinner à deux on the beach at sunset. Your every wish is welcomed by the staff who always seem more than happy to help. Angsana Balaclava has something for everyone, but if, like me, you’re simply happy to sit back and listen to the sound of the waves while soaking up a few rays, then this little gem of a resort is the perfect Mauritian haven for you to kick back and completely unwind.

Details A garden suite at Angsana Balaclava starts from £390 per night, on a half board basis including taxes and charges, based on two people sharing. To book visit www.angsana.com or call 00800 300 200 00.

By Philippe Blanchin