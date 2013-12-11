Amangani, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

The vibe Amanresorts’ signature super-chic minimalism with softer, rounder and cosier edges that suit its mountain location. From its perch 7,000 feet up on East Gros Ventre Butte, this spectacular stone and wood-built hotel has knockout views of the Grand Tetons and Snake River Valley below. It’s a place where you can really feel the scale of the landscape.



The suites Very generously sized spaces with high ceilings to maximise the views and wall-to-wall carpeting so you can pad around barefoot. The furniture, made from rattan and wood, looks typically Aman angular but everything is covered in luxurious fabrics such as cowhide or faux walk that invite you to cosy up. Beyond the bedroom, there’s a glamorous slate and redwood-panelled bathroom (again with mountain views) and a big walk-in dressing area. If you can, book a Deluxe Suite, which has a big outdoors balcony with yet more of those beautiful views.



Eating and drinking Local ranch-sourced meat, locally caught fish and, seasons permitting, locally grown vegetables are the stars of the menu. In summer you can eat outside on the hotel’s suntrap of a terrace. In winter, you eat indoors in The Grill restaurant, which is warmed with a wood-burning fire. The Bar, with its native American artefact-decorated stone walls, and The Lounge, with its two-storey high windows, combine faultless cocktails with more of those mountain views.



What to do Head for the slopes, of course – Amangani has its own shuttle to drive guests to the slopes, and a concierge service to sort out ski lessons, ski hire and heli-skiing etc. Non-skiers will live in the hotel’s atmospheric spa: all the wall-to-wall wood panelling and near darkness is incredibly soothing and calming. On clear days, do swim in the hotel’s big outdoor pool. Its setting, at the foot of the hotel, and its panoramic mountain views, make it one of the most glamorous pools in the States.



Out and about In winter, go cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, skating or dog sledding. At night, taking a horse-drawn sleigh ride into the National Elk Refuge, followed by dinner in a cute local restaurant, is a romantic must. In summer, go riding, hiking, fishing and hot-air ballooning - a particularly good way to see wild bird and animal life as well as the landscape.



Getting there British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Jackson Hole via Dallas Fort Worth seven times a week with onward travel on American Airlines. Returns start at £717.19 (tel 0844 4930787 or visit ba.com).



The details Suites at Amangani start from US$975 (approx £606) per night, room only, excluding 18% tax and service charge but including private transfers from Jackson Hole Airport (tel 00 800 2255 2626 or visit amanresorts.com).



By Kate O’Donnell







