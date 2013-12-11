Abama Golf and Spa Resort, Tenerife

The lowdown Bid adios to soggy fish and chips and three-for-one cocktails, Tenerife just got chic. Situated on a lush private estate in a little-known part of the Canary Island, the Abama rises up like an oasis of luxury and tranquility. Whether you're after a dose of winter sun, looking to improve your golf swing or in search of the perfect family holiday, the Abama is guaranteed to hit the spot. With its secluded stretch of beach, several pools (our fave was the adults-only infinity pool), myriad of gourmet restaurants, lush golf course, sprawling spa and well- equipped kids club, there literally is something to please everyone.

The rooms You will recognise the Ritz Carlton touch the minute you enter a suite - wall-to-wall marble, cocooning cotton bed sheets, Bulgari bath products, the gourmet-stocked minibar... The decadence is unparalleled.

Dining Leave the diet at home and dive in to as many of the 14 bars and restaurants as you can - this is where the Abama beats traditional holiday resorts hands down. For the real foodies, M.B., the signature restaurant of the renowned Basque Chef Martín Berasategui, is a must. Think of him as a Latin Heston Blumenthal, all scientifically engineered textures, temperatures and flavours creating the ultimate in experimental gastronomy. The Japanese restaurant Kabuki, boasting a Michelin star, is packed every night of the week with good reason. Opt for the tasting menu to get a sense of the Japanese/Spanish fusion. For tapas, the Wine Bar is the place to be and for dinner with the kids, hit up Verona for authentic, home made Italian pastas (we recommend the seafood orecchiette).

The spa Treat yourself to a massage with the resident osteopath, Domingo - he literally is a miracle worker. Just 45 minutes on his table will have you feeling totally blissed out and your body realigned. Hit the hot tub and saunas before your treatment to get you prepped for the ultimate relaxation.

InStyle recommends Make all your dinner reservations (especially at the Michelin star haunts) well in advance of your arrival as the restaurants book up fast - the food seriously is that good.

The details Abama, Guía de Isora, Tenerife, Spain. Rooms start from 200 euros on a bed and breakfast basis. Visit abamahotelresort.com or call 00 34 922 126 503

By Maria Milano