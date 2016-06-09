7 Books To Read On Your Summer Holiday (If You Hate Chick Lit)

Books to read on your summer holiday are mostly kinda-cheesy romantic novels we’re happy to devour in an afternoon and then never think about again, but if you’re looking for something a bit more substantial this year, we’ve got you covered.

The Glorious Heresies, Lisa McInerney

You haven't read it yet?! If you like keeping up to date with the latest award winners, The Glorious Heresies is a hand luggage essential. One murder, five misfits and a 15-year-old dealer desperate not to turn out like his father. Not the cheeriest of tomes, but who says holiday reads have to be?! No wonder it won the Baileys' Womens Prize for Fiction.

Ctrl, Alt; Delete: How I Grew Up Online, Emma Gannon

Not a fan of fiction? You’re in luck – blogger and online journalist Emma Gannon is releasing her memoir Ctrl, Alt; Delete in July, talking growing up with all things internet. Photoshop body issues? Cyber-bullying? Weird webcam chat? It’s all in here.

The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

When Amy Poehler and Elizabeth Gilbert are bigging up your book, you know you’re on to something. The Nest follows a very dysfunctional family as they fight over the family inheritance, but one brother is threatening it all with his ‘immoral’ behaviour. It’s easy to get drawn in to each siblings’ demons.

The Immortals, S. E. Lister

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, when it’s this cool, we can’t help ourselves. Luckily, The Immortals is the time-travelling tale of Rosa Hyde, who breaks free from being stuck in 1945 and slips from century to century, meeting one soldier who could change everything. We’re gripped.

Hidden Bodies, Caroline Kepnes

If you were glued to Caroline’s debut novel You in 2014, you’ll devour Hidden Bodies before you even get off the plane. Joe Goldberg is back and still on his quest for love, but in LA, it might not be as easy to get away with murder. Hidden Bodies is a psychological thriller that will keep you guessing until the very last page.

My Name Is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout

Ever had issues with your mother figure? After Lucy’s mum couldn’t protect Lucy from an abusive childhood and a difficult childhood, they reconnect as Lucy lies in hospital with a nasty infection. This New York Times bestseller is one to pass round.

The Girls, Emma Cline

It’s the start of summer in 1960s California, and Evie Boyd is drawn into a dangerous circle of cool-girls. Loosely based on the Charles Manson cult of the late ‘60s, Emma’s debut novel is one for fans of The Virgin Suicides; a dark story with a hazy summer setting.

