Fort Lauderdale, known for its endless sunshine and pristine beaches...but I found out there's a whole lot more on offer

Why Fort Lauderdale is no longer just a Spring break destination...

Fort Lauderdale, known for its endless sunshine and pristine beaches…but I found out there’s a whole lot more on offer.

So where are we off to?

With an average year round temperature of 25 degrees, 3,000 hours of sunshine and a whole lot of palm trees, Fort Lauderdale is fast becoming one of Florida’s most popular destinations. So what’s all the fuss about this holiday hot spot? I packed my pool slides and headed over to find out.

Where are we staying?

The Sonesta Fort Lauderdale, a contemporary spacious hotel with views of the 7 mile long golden sands of Fort Lauderdale. – The Sonesta Fort Lauderdale will not disappoint. And if you fancy a poolside martini the hotels cabanas are just the places to unwind and really feel like a daytime TV soap villain. The rooms are pure Miami chic, crisp white lines, white leather Dr Evil chairs and the best artisan freshly baked bread ever on the breakfast table.

So what makes it different from any other beach destination?

You can do tons of stuff...like tons of it. I love a beach holiday and lazing in the sun all day – unfortunately my kids aren’t quite so obliging. So we chose an airboat ride amongst the thousands of miles of swampland www.evergladestours.com provides an amazing day out. It’s the most peaceful place but once the airboats get going it’s the most dynamic, exhilarating experience you could try. And if daytime croc watching isn’t your thing they even offer a red eye trip – the only one in Fort Lauderdale. For a more tranquil experience the kayak tours at the John U Lloyd beach state park are an absolute must. You can Kayak with the kids or paddleboard alone. The creeks natural beauty is like something out of an ad – and only a 40-minute drive to Miami. Creeks by day –Party by night!

What 3 things in Fort Lauderdale you can’t leave without trying?

1. If you love the ocean but want to try something different watersports are everywhere. I tried to paddle board like a pro - Jennifer Anniston I was not! So instead I opted for the safer bet of sunning myself on a catermaran a much easier celeb past time to imitate.

2. For those who like to shop…. visit the Sawgrass Mills outlet shopping experience, there’s even a Barneys! It’s the largest designer outlet mall in the country, they even sell suitcases for you to bring home those extra purchases in, it’s hard to resist – and here the bargains are seriously coup.

3.The food…some of the best fish you’ll ever eat. With the ocean on your doorstep you would be mad not to try the daily catch. Try Coconuts Grill and Bar. True dock dining – you can literally pull up by Yacht or paddleboard! A great spot to people watch. The oysters are a speciality and you can choose as many as you like from Cape Cod to Fishers Island New York, just be careful this is a favourite superhot hangout so booking is a must www.coconutsfortlauderdale.com

Or if lobster is more your thing then the Lobster Bar Sea Grille is the place to be. It’s uber chic with a nautical feel, and the lobster is delish http://www.buckheadrestaurants.com/lobster-bar-sea-grille

And when you’ve had too much!!!.........

Head to the spa of course. The hotel Atlantic’s Spa http://www.atlantichotelfl.com/SPA-ATLANTIC is a great place to refresh and rejuvenate, this oceanfront sanctuary uses natural products and has 8 private massage and treatment rooms as well as his and her sauna steam relaxation areas and an in-house hair salon too. I went for an orange blossom facial and whether it was the Fort Lauderdale air or the amazing sun coast salts they used during the treatment…. I came out totally glowing.

Sounds amazing, where do we book?

Travelbag has five nights at the 4* Sonesta Fort Lauderdale, staying on a room only basis from £1019 per person including flights with American Airline from London Heathrow. Book by 31 March 2016 for travel between 1 September till 30 September. (0207 001 4112, travelbag.co.uk)