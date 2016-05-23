The 6 Coolest UK Festivals To Go To (That Still Have Tickets Left)

Dreaming of pitching up at a UK festival this year but missed out on the big ones? Don’t worry! We’ve done some digging and there are still tickets left to some of the UK’s coolest hangouts. See you there!
Lovebox
Lovebox might be young, but with Stormzy, Katy B, Diplo, Jack Garratt, LCD Soundsystem and Major Lazer all on the bill for 2016, Lovebox is set to be huge. It won’t break the bank either.
15th – 16th July, Victoria Park London
Tickets from £61.25
Love Supreme Jazz Festival
Looking for something a bit more chilled? Head to Love Supreme in Sussex’s South Downs, where Lianne La Havas and Melody Gardot will be joined by none other than Kelis and the very funky Grace Jones.
1st – 3rd July 2016, Glynde Place, East Sussex
Tickets from £54
Boardmasters
Surfs up! Boardmasters is 5 days of surf and music, with James Bay, Craig David, MNEK and Deadmau5 all taking to the beachside stage. Don’t miss the intimate beach sessions at night.
10th – 14th August, Cornwall
Tickets from £47.50
LeeFest
What started as a DIY back-garden festival is now one of the UK’s coolest summer destinations, with Little Simz, Everything Everything, Ghostpoet and Roots Manuva playing the as-yet-unannounced location for it’s 10th year. Go now before this festival gets even bigger.
28th – 30th July, Neverland
Tickets from £104
The Big Feastival
Love food as much as music? Us too. Head to The Big Feastival for macarons with Mark Ronson and afternoon tea soundtracked by Tinie Tempah. Stuff yourself silly with ALL your favourite street food, before washing it down to the sounds of DJ Fresh.
26th – 28th August, Kingham
Tickets from £74.50
Boomtown
Act fast if you want to get Boomtown tickets – spread across Matterley Estate, the festival’s multiple stages are playing host to Imelda May, Madness, Damian Marley and SO many more – if you’re into ska, reggae and folk
11th – 14th August, Hampshire
Tickets from £186.95
