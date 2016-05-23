The 6 Coolest UK Festivals To Go To (That Still Have Tickets Left)

Missed out on Glasto tickets? Don’t put your tent away just yet!

Dreaming of pitching up at a UK festival this year but missed out on the big ones? Don’t worry! We’ve done some digging and there are still tickets left to some of the UK’s coolest hangouts. See you there!

Lovebox

Lovebox might be young, but with Stormzy, Katy B, Diplo, Jack Garratt, LCD Soundsystem and Major Lazer all on the bill for 2016, Lovebox is set to be huge. It won’t break the bank either.

15th – 16th July, Victoria Park London

Tickets from £61.25

Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Looking for something a bit more chilled? Head to Love Supreme in Sussex’s South Downs, where Lianne La Havas and Melody Gardot will be joined by none other than Kelis and the very funky Grace Jones.

1st – 3rd July 2016, Glynde Place, East Sussex

Tickets from £54

Boardmasters

Surfs up! Boardmasters is 5 days of surf and music, with James Bay, Craig David, MNEK and Deadmau5 all taking to the beachside stage. Don’t miss the intimate beach sessions at night.

10th – 14th August, Cornwall

Tickets from £47.50

LeeFest

What started as a DIY back-garden festival is now one of the UK’s coolest summer destinations, with Little Simz, Everything Everything, Ghostpoet and Roots Manuva playing the as-yet-unannounced location for it’s 10th year. Go now before this festival gets even bigger.

28th – 30th July, Neverland

Tickets from £104

https://twitter.com/leefest/status/732255619185446912 At a secret location near Tunbridge Wells, we welcome you to a spectacular, immersive kingdom of music, party & artshttps://t.co/Y5KUizdO40 — LeeFest: Neverland (@leefest) May 16, 2016

The Big Feastival

Love food as much as music? Us too. Head to The Big Feastival for macarons with Mark Ronson and afternoon tea soundtracked by Tinie Tempah. Stuff yourself silly with ALL your favourite street food, before washing it down to the sounds of DJ Fresh.

26th – 28th August, Kingham

Tickets from £74.50

Boomtown

Act fast if you want to get Boomtown tickets – spread across Matterley Estate, the festival’s multiple stages are playing host to Imelda May, Madness, Damian Marley and SO many more – if you’re into ska, reggae and folk

11th – 14th August, Hampshire

Tickets from £186.95

