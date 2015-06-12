Fancy heading to a festival but don’t fancy the camping? We have the perfect solution…

Festival season is finally here, but if you’re anything like me, communal showers and sleeping on the floor just don’t cut it. So here are our top holiday rentals to put the glamping back into camping

Wireless Festival – London

This year the New Look Wireless promises to be bigger and better than ever spanning over four days. Looking for a cheap and cheerful place to stay near the festival ground? This flat sleeps up to four and is just a hop, skip and a jump to Finsbury Park.

Reading Festival – Reading

If you’re heading to Reading this Summer, we have the flat for you. Not only does it have a garden, but it comes with a car parking space AND is only two minutes walk from central Reading. It sleeps up to four people.

Bestival – Isle of Wight

The Isle of Wight has a treasure trove of fun and unusual places to stay. From old stone farmhouses to this wagon style set of cabins which sleep up to six people across three cabins. At night relax on the deck, or enjoy the original wood burning stove.

Glastonbury – Somerset

Missed out on the VIP camping at Glasto? Not to worry, this one bedroom apartment close by will be a home away from home. It sleeps up to four with the sofa bed. Enjoy a quiet breakfast in the garden before launching into the madness of the main stage.

