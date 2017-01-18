A Comprehensive Map Of The 25 Best Cat Cafes In The World

We knew cat cafes were a thing, but we didn't know they were this much of a thing.

The people at Exeter International have put together a map of all the best cat cafes around the world, because it does kind of feel like the lovely fluffy sort of escapism we all need right now, doesn't it?

There's Caf Miao in Denmark, where all the food is shaped like a cat, or Austria's Cafe Neko which was the first cat cafe in Europe. And, closer to home, there's Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London where you can do high tea with your new feline friends.

Taiwan led the cat cafe trend with a world-first Cafe & Cats back in 1998, but does it have cat yoga like Neko no Niwa in Singapore? Pah.

Check out the map below of the best 25 cat cafes in the world, and start planning your world trip...

Have you ever been to a cat cafe? Tell us which is your favourite in the comments below.