Best Brunch In London? We've Got The Answer...

Whether you're feeling perky or hungover, brunch is the best meal of the weekend. Fact! From East to West, North and South here's where to head for your favourite foodie fix...

Passo, Old Street, EC1Y 2BJ

It may have only just opened its doors to the public but Passo is already the best Italian restaurant in East London. Hands. Down. Serving up some seriously delicious wood fired pizza covered in truffle (to die for!) and hand made pasta - the kitchen is led by Massimiliano Laquinoto, who is nothing short of a genius! Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a DJ bringing the vibes every Thursday to Saturday from dinner to close this establishment will made you want to stay all day and indeed, all night long (to quote Lionel Richie).

https://passorestaurant.com/

Passo

Foley’s, Fitzrovia, W1W 6DU

In the heart of London, Foley’s is the perfect place for a mid shopping break brunch or for the best bottomless brunch in central London. The menu brings flavors inspired by the spice trail into European dishes for quite the taste fusion. Specializing in sharing plates or - if like Joey, you don’t share food - the restaurant nails the best avocado on toast a babe on brunch could wish for. Our dish tip? The taco's literally could have come straight from Mexico. Delish.

https://foleysrestaurant.co.uk/

The Botanist, Sloane Square, SW1W 8EE

Located in the heart of Sloane Square, The Botanist offers exactly what you want from a West London eatery; class, impeccable service and delicious food. Serving a clever menu full of brunch favourites and classic dishes with a modern twist, the chique surroundings will temporarily transport you to an episode of Gossip Girl. We’d suggest going there if you’re looking to try something a bit different - their take on Shakshuka with baked eggs, rich tomato, pepper, a hint of chilli and creamy feta is the perfect Winter warmer whilst the Tuna Tartare complete with smooth avocado, sharp radish and crunchy macadamia is light yet filling. And if you are a fan of brunch dessert (who isn’t?!) the white chocolate brownie is pure heaven. Eating at The Botanist isn’t just about the food, it’s about the experience. A brunching must.

http://www.thebotanistonsloanesquare.com/

The Botanist

The Modern Pantry, 47-8 St John's Square, London EC1

Anna Hansen's restaurant has become somewhat of a Clerkenwell instutition. You know you're going to leave satisified and a little bit smug that you've not only eaten something wonderful but most likely expanded your taste palette too. Sure you can stick to traditional dishes like soft boiled eggs with marmite soldiers, or rolled oat porridge, but the pan-fried halloumi with slow roasted tomatoes, or rendang mince on toast with a crispy egg and chillli lime dressing are just begging to be devoured. themodernpantry.co.uk

Blackfoot, 46 Exmouth Market, London EC1R 4QE

Located in Exmouth Market, Blackfoot specialises in pork to the point of obessional. Think pinhead oatmeal with lardons, whipped lardo on sourdough toast and gratin clams with bacon. All their pork comes from Dingley Dell in Suffolk and a few select UK small stock farmers which founders Tom Ward and Allegra McEvedy choose for the perfect balance of fat to meat. Our favourite is the Full English - plump pork sausages, crispy bacon, poached eggs, juicy grilled tomatoes, mushrooms and warm toast just begging to be spread with creamy lardo. To make a right pig of yourself end with the peanut butter and bacon semifreddo. It sounds wrong, but tastes so right.

blackfootrestaurant.co.uk

Granger & Co, 50 Sekforde Street London EC1R 0HA

For years everyone has been raving about Australian native Bill Granger's restaurant in Notting Hill and at last he has come east. All high ceilings, clean white walls and oversized windows that let the light pour in, it has a distinct Aussie cool vibe. The menu is typically Granger too with plenty of healthy options – think cold pressed green juices, brown rice and sweet miso porridge and dairy free coconut yoghurt. Plus there's plenty of more indulgent options too. Ricotta hotcakes smothered in honeycomb butter and crispy sweetcorn fritters with juicy roasted tomatoes are must-orders.

www.grangerandco.com/

Sundays, 169 Hemingford Road, N1 1DA

In a sleepy weekend (read generally hungover) haze, locals flock to this North London neighbourhood café. You'll find the usual excess alcohol remedies like poached eggs on chunky slices of sourdough or buttermilk pancakes with bacon. But there's also lots of other delicious options for those that are a bit over traditional eggs and feeling adventurous (read: not nauseous). Huevos rancheros with spicy black beans and chorizo or Welsh rarebit with smoked haddock and bacon are guaranteed to hit the spot.

Bonnie Gull

With a sea-side atmosphere and two locations – a seafood shack in Fitzrovia and a seafood café in Exmouth Market – Bonnie Gull is ideal for when you need a vacation but have to opt for a staycation. Obviously fish is the focus, but eggs and bacon feature too. So coddled eggs come with smoked salmon and devilled eggs are accompanied with smoked cod's roe. Bloody Marys are must orders, with a fiery horseradish kick and garnished with an oyster or razor clam they're the best way of waking up and revving up your weekend. www.bonniegull.com The Riding House Café, 43-51 Great Titchfield St, London W1W 7PQ All exposed brickwork, clean white tiling and finds from a salvage yard, you'll feel like you're in an advertisement for Brooklyn's buzziest new hangout not in central London. With a dedicated brunch menu for Saturdays and Sundays, its become a favourite haunt of locals and shoppers in need of respite. You can go healthy with carrot and ginger juice and the house museli or have a weekend blow out think peanut butter smoothies (that comes in an old fashioned milk bottle) and lobster benedict. With lots of sharing plates, endless seating options – bar, communal tables and solo and a stack of Sunday papers you can all too easily find yourself suddenly realising it's tea time. Luckily, there's another menu for that too. ridinghousecafe.co.uk No67, 67 Peckham Road, SE5 8UH Set within Peckham's South London Gallery, No67 offers you a chance to smugly say on Monday morning that you've been to an exhibition as well brunch. Runny eggs, homemade beans and slow roasted mushrooms feature on a well thought out menu that also includes home cured trout, bubble & squeak and Belgian waffles with grilled peaches. Basically there's something to satisfy everyone. number67.co.uk Burnt Toast, 88 Brixton Village Market At this neighbourhood fave you can toast your own freshly baked in-house bread at your table. Combine that with an array of jams and marmalades and you're pretty much all set for an ideal weekend. But there's also plenty of options that you're perfectly toasted bread can come in handy for mopping up too. Think corned beef hash with wilted spinach and poached eggs, rosti with smoked salmon or herby sausages with thickly cut bacon. Oh and there's their take on a snickers bar plus gluten-free millionaire shortbreads. Go hungry!

Jack's at the Junction, 252 Lavender Hill, Clapham Junction, SW11 1LJ

Don't let its slightly run down appearance put you off. Jack's know how to do a hearty breakfast that will keep you fuelled until tea time. There's eggs, bacon, sausages, American pancakes and French toast. But ask anyone regular in the queue what they're opting for and you're sure to hear a breakfast roll egg, bacon, sauasge or a hash brown in a soft granary bap or a crispy baguette. We're drooling just thinking about it.

jacksclapham.co.uk

Andina

Andina, 1 Redchurch St, London E2

When you think of Peruvian inspired menus, brunch doesn't exactly spring to mind. But Andina are shaking things up. There's pisco infused bloody mary's, quiona panckaes with poached eggs and chincharron sandwiches with confit pork belly and camote ketchup. There's also lots of fresh, zingy ceviche like sea bass with avocado, sweet potato and amarillo tiger's milk. It definitely makes a refreshing change from eggs Benedict. And best of all most are sharing dishes.

andinalondon.com/home