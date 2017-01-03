BeachPorn — The Beach Holiday Destinations We're Drooling Over

January. Ugh. There are only three things getting us through the prospect of the countless dreary, dark mornings: flip-flops, mojitos and sun-kissed skin. In order to inspire you (and us) to venture futher afield than the usual Devon-side spot for your next vacay, we've rounded up the most spectacular beaches worldwide. So grab that green juice and your new year diary and prepare to start plotting your 2017 adventure. And even if your budget is more Brighton than Belize, there's nothing wrong with day-dreaming right?

Turtle Inn, Belize, Central America

Stay at the namesake resort to snorkel directly from the beach or jump on a boat to watch turtles and dophins frolicking over the reef. With only 25 rooms, this is the perfect Central American hideaway. Plus, that palm tree is just begging to be instagrammed.

Calo des Moro, Majorca

In the south-east of Majorca you'll find this 30 metre long beach, surrounded by pine trees on the high cliffs. Get there early to bag a rock to watch the sun go down.

Sugar Beach, St. Lucia

Nestled within more than 100 acres of lush vegetation, you'll find the former sugar plantation that has since been transformed into an elegant Viceroy resort. The epitome of luxury, each guest is given a personal butler, ideal for when you really fancy an afternoon cocktail but are too lazy to move.

Whitehaven Beach, Australia

This 7km stretch along Whitsunday Island is simply jaw dropping. It's white sands and crystal clear waters definitely earn the #nofilter hashtag.

Galápagos Islands

If you want to feel like you've really escaped the 9-5 hard slog we reckon the Galápagos Islands are where it's at. With thousands of sea lions and birds that look like they've stepped off another planet, you'll soon forget about that overflowing inbox.

Palm Island, Antigua

Located on the southern tip of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, you'll find this private island. Yep an entire private island. Accesible only by boat, there's only 43 bedrooms so you won't spend your entire holiday fighting for a prime sun lounger spot.

Lo Zingaro Nature Reserve

West of Palermo in Sicily you'll find this nature reserve. Surrounded by steep hills - akin to the highest most touturous level on a stairmaster - once you've worked up a sweat, head downwards to cool off in the azure blue sea.

San Blas Islands, Panama

Only 49 of these 378 islands are inhabitated by the native Guna's who run all the islands with minimal involvement from the national government. As yet undiscovered by the mass package tourism market, this is the place to go if you really want a different experience.

Ipanema Beach, Brazil

One of the most expensive places to live in Rio de Janeiro, surfers, skaters and sun worshippers flock here to flaunt their talent and their designer swimwear. Stay late to watch the sun go down with a caipirinha.

Grace Bay Beach

In Turks and Caicos you'll find this beachfront destination boasting over 1000 feet of private sea and sand. Even if you're not a sports fan, you'll find the sailing and snorkeling irresistible.

Oahu, Hawaii

The North Shore of Oahu is a surfer's mecca. Even if you're not into waves, you can chill out on one of the vast beaches admiring those who are until it's après surf time.

