Are These The Hotel Rooms Of The Future?

What do you get if you take five tribes of celebs and ask them to design their dream hotel room of the future? Well it all gets a bit crazy. Rooms with everything from an interactive Instagram wall to mind controlled projectors and hover beds, and that's just to start. Check out all five rooms below and vote for the design you dig the most HERE.
Name: Victoria InTheFrow
Occupation: Celebrity Blogger and Lecturer
Tribe: Social Media Savvies
Key Room Features: Gold chevron wall, balcony with hammock, light up headboard, selfie stick
Name: Luiz Hara
Occupation: Investment banker turned blogger, Editor of The London Foodie
Tribe: Financial Foodies
Key Room Features: Double door fridge, decking leading to the beach, copper finishes
Name: Katie Piper
Occupation: TV Presenter and Charity Founder
Tribe: Fashionista Mumpreneurs
Key Room Features: Inspirational wall art, video baby monitor, polaroid wall
Name: Danny Care
Occupation: Harlequins and England Rugby Player
Tribe: Competitive Challengers
Key Room Features: Wall length aquarium, floor to ceiling glass corner,decking with sunken jacuzzi
Name: Jason Bradbury
Occupation: TV Presenter and Author
Tribe: Desirable Digerati
Key Room Features: Ever changing digital wall art, life size gaming pod, robotic arm (for coffee making), hover bed
The most popular elements of each room will be built into one design and shown off at Westfield London from 27th October to 2nd November.
By George Driver/@iamgdriver