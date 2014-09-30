Are These The Hotel Rooms Of The Future?

From InTheFrow's Victoria to Katie Piper, we check out the hotel rooms of the future according to 2014's top trend leaders

What do you get if you take five tribes of celebs and ask them to design their dream hotel room of the future? Well it all gets a bit crazy. Rooms with everything from an interactive Instagram wall to mind controlled projectors and hover beds, and that's just to start. Check out all five rooms below and vote for the design you dig the most HERE.

Name: Victoria InTheFrow

Occupation: Celebrity Blogger and Lecturer

Tribe: Social Media Savvies

Key Room Features: Gold chevron wall, balcony with hammock, light up headboard, selfie stick

Name: Luiz Hara

Occupation: Investment banker turned blogger, Editor of The London Foodie

Tribe: Financial Foodies

Key Room Features: Double door fridge, decking leading to the beach, copper finishes

Name: Katie Piper

Occupation: TV Presenter and Charity Founder

Tribe: Fashionista Mumpreneurs

Key Room Features: Inspirational wall art, video baby monitor, polaroid wall

Name: Danny Care

Occupation: Harlequins and England Rugby Player

Tribe: Competitive Challengers

Key Room Features: Wall length aquarium, floor to ceiling glass corner,decking with sunken jacuzzi

Name: Jason Bradbury

Occupation: TV Presenter and Author

Tribe: Desirable Digerati

Key Room Features: Ever changing digital wall art, life size gaming pod, robotic arm (for coffee making), hover bed

The most popular elements of each room will be built into one design and shown off at Westfield London from 27th October to 2nd November.

By George Driver/@iamgdriver