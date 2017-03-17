The new ASOS? Own The Look Is Our Shopping Secret!

Prepare for an edit worth splashing your cash for...

We love a good shop on ASOS but recently we have been on the hunt for that new online shopping fix. Well this week our garment guardians answered our prayers and one arrived in the form of OwnTheLook.com. The multi-brand site not only delivers pieces you really won’t get elsewhere, it’s editorial styling element means you can basically build a whole new look with one click. Winner. Winner.

OwnTheLook.com stocks over 40 new and emerging labels including ISLA, an alternative party wear brand which designs dresses with plenty of talking points and N12H, which is all about refined seperates with a extra helping of zest. With some brands even originating from as far afield as Australia and Korea, you certainly will avoid the dreaded, ‘bitch stole my look,’ moment when out on the town.

For you babes who want to know about budgets, prices range from £9.99 to £500 but that’s not the main selling point. Prepare to restyle your look with the ‘Owning The Look’ function where you can buy an entire trend led look in one quick click or break it down for your own twists on the unique pieces. We are all about anything that makes our life easier!

According to the website’s co-founder, Olivia Cantillon, "I wanted to create a brand that not only helps consumers discover the most exciting fashion brands breaking into the market, but also acts a guide on ‘how to wear’ peace to create unique looks."

The key pieces on our shopping list? The red blazer which gives us formal flamenco vibes, the contrast slip dress which restyles Clueless checks, English Factory’s Erdem inspired maxi dress and those lip earrings because who doesn’t love a cheeky bit of novelty every now and then...

OwnTheLook.com will be the new secret styling spot which inevitably won't stay secret for much longer...