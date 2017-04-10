See Zoë Kravitz's Dramatic Hair Transformation! 

"New hair, who dis?" That's what Zoë Kravitz is saying this weekend after chopping off her long locks. The Big Little Lies star showed off her new pixie cut on Instagram Friday night, and it looks amazing!

Kravitz, the 28-year-old actress and singer who plays Bonnie in HBO's hit mini-series Big Little Lies, is known for her wonderfully cool, eclectic style, and for the longest time, she's styled her long hair in microbraids. However, she apparently decided it was time for a change after wrapping up her latest project.

Kravitz teased her hair transformation on social media last night, posting a picture of her blonde braids in a pile on the floor and writing "Oh s—: part 1."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSl_jw9B3eZ/ Oh shit : part 1 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

A few hours later, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress revealed her new hairdo: a blonde pixie cut! In the image, she's snapping a selfie in the bathroom, propping herself up against the wall and putting several of her arm tattoos on display. Naturally, this picture was captioned with "Oh s—: part 2," and Kravitz tagged Nikki Nelms as the hair stylist behind the new 'do.

This haircut is certainly a dramatic change for Kravitz, but she pulls it off flawlessly.