Zayn Poses For Gigi Hadid In New Versus Campaign

Zayn Malik has just been announced as the new face of Versus’ spring/summer 2017 campaign but that’s not all… his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid is the photographer. Thus following such power house celebrity couples as Richard and Judy, into the workplace.

The campaign also features THE model of the moment, Adwoa Aboah (we want her buzz cut AND her wardrobe STAT) and was captured by Gigi on iPhones and digital cameras, giving the campaign a super intimate feel. Shot in the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, it feels as if we are attending quite the intimate private party. In. Our. Dreams.

Versus

RELATED: Watch Gigi Hadid talk couples dressing with Bella, Kendall and Zayn

Zayn certainly sounds excited to work with the house of Versace, “it was sick to work with Versus. Donatella is G. It was extra special that Gigi shot the campaign.” But that’s just the beginning of Zayn’s relationship with Versus. The singer is set to drop a collection for the brand in June and will follow the trend for the see now, buy now approach by becoming immediately available.

Versus

Donatella herself is certainly a fan of the couple’s work, “the Versus campaign captures everything that is special about Zayn, Gigi and Adwoa. They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love.” Awww it’s quite the love in then, it seems.

Versus

Although Adwoa and Zayn are modelling the latest Versus collection, Zayn wears the iconic Versus leather jacket, complete with the famous silver lion’s head buttons and the new Versus faded denim jacket with the iconic safety pin as a fastening. We will chase you for that one Liz Hurley!

RELATED: Watch our London fashion week highlights

Versus

The former One Direction star also tackles faded ripped jeans lined with metal mesh, which sound uncomfortable but jeez do they look GREAT!

If that isn’t enough Versus action for you watch our backstage video from the autumn/winter 2017 show where Adwoa teaches Joshington Hosts to walk like a proper Versace model and Will.I.Am gives us his take on British fashion.