Your Obsession With Fitness Trackers Just Got Really Cheap - This Fitbit Is 45% Off

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
by: Suzannah Ramsdale
10 Jul 2017

We've been obsessed with fitness trackers for years now, but have never really got round to buying one. It's always on the Christmas list but inevitably ends up getting bumped off for an expensive age-defying skincare product, or those shoes that are so pretty but will never be worn.

Well, Amazon Prime Day is currently in full swing and one thing they're going hard on price-slashing is fitness trackers. One even has 60% off. Move quick though because these are flying and some of the deals are only available for the next few hours.

Here are our favourite fitness tracker deals:

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband, WAS £139.99, NOW £77.39 - SAVE 45%

Kivors Bluetooth Smart Watch, WAS £39.99, NOW £16.99 - SAVE 58%

YAMAY HR Fitness Activity Tracker, WAS £39.99, NOW £19.99 - SAVE 50%

AUPALLA Tracker Fitness Tracker, WAS £41.99 NOW £35.99 - SAVE 14%

Mpow Smart Fitness Tracker, WAS £35.99, NOW £22.99 - SAVE 42%

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

