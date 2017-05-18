Someone Just Bought the World's Most Expensive Earrings for £44.9 Million

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, right? Well, we would personally like to be BFFs with two gorgeous earrings that just sold at Sotheby's Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels sale on Tuesday. Of course, they're the world's most expensive pair because we know something special when we see it!

The mismatched 14.54-carat blue and 16-carat pink pair sold for over a whopping $57.4 million together—a veritable world record for any earrings sold at auction. Apollo and Artemis—because beauties of this magnitude need a name—were sold separately. As you might have guessed, they were named after the twin sister and brother duo who are two of the most well-known Greek gods.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

Sotheby's confirmed that both were bought by the same person in a comment to Forbes, with Apollo officially being graded as a Type IIb diamond. That puts it in the 1 percent of diamonds in the world. But not to leave out Artemis, as pink diamonds are incredibly rare on their own.

Are Earrings The New It-Bag?

Let's just say, we know what we'll be dreaming about tonight.