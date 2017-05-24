World Monuments Light Up With Union Jack In Tribute To Manchester Victims

World Monuments Light Up With Union Jack In Tribute To Manchester Victims
AdnocGroup/Twitter
Shop This Post
24 May 2017
BY: Brandi Fowler

Following the tragic terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, monuments around the world have been illuminated with the Union Jack flag to pay tribute to the victims.

The Adnoc Group HQ in Abu Dhabi, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Jet d'Eau in Geneva, Switzerland, and Brandenburg gate in Berlin, were just a few of the monuments that were lit up on Monday night.

https://twitter.com/DCFCdubai/status/867075498593198080

https://twitter.com/LTCPeterLerner/status/867079511703248897

https://twitter.com/Nikiiide/status/867070651236052994

"#ADNOC HQ displays the #British Union Jack in solidarity with the victims of Manchester attack," the company tweeted. German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel also shared his thoughts, tweeting, "Horrific news from Manchester! Our thoughts are with our British friends. United we stand.

RELATED: Report: Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour Following Manchester Attack

The Kingsbury Mandir in London was also illuminated, with the temple's Twitter page tweeting,

"#WeStandTogether against terror. #KingsburyMandir lit up in Union Jack colours tonight. Praying for those affected by #ManchesterAttacks"

https://twitter.com/SGadiLondon/status/867115788318146568

Paris honoured the victims by turning out the lights on the Eiffel Tower at midnight, mayor Anne Hidalgo announced. "By targeting Manchester the terrorists wanted to strike our common values: our unbending attachment to democracy, freedom, humanism and living together. Faced with this blind and persistent threat, cities must have a united front," she said in a statement, according to The Telegraph.

Grande has reportedly put her world tour on hold following the attack, according to TMZ. The singer had just finished performing when a reported suicide bomber detonated an explosion, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Video

3 Super Fast Styles For Curly Hair
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle UK Branding Text

InStyle.co.uk is part of the Time Inc. (UK) Ltd. Fashion & Beauty Network.

Back to Top