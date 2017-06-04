Wonder Woman Wins the Weekend, Makes Box Office History

Don't underestimate the power of a kickass female superhero. On its opening weekend, the new Wonder Woman movie delivered in a big way, raking in more than $100 million and taking the title of best domestic opening for a female director.

Variety reports that Wonder Woman is on track to earn $100.5 million in its first weekend in the U.S. The super hero remake stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as Princess Diana, an Amazonian warrior who leaves her sheltered home to become a hero during World War I. The movie's message of female empowerment has spurred ladies all around the country to dress up for the show and, in turn, achieved massive box office success.

Wonder Woman's impressive U.S. opening weekend topped other popular super hero films, such as Thor, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man, and it also earned director Patty Jenkins the accolade of best domestic opening for a female director, according to Variety.

The film has undeniably captured the hearts of fans, including actress Lupita Nyong'o. The 12 Years a Slave star took to Instagram to praise the film, calling it "a superhero movie like none I have ever seen" and claiming its sure to be a classic.

If you haven't seen Wonder Woman yet, you might want to put it on your to-do list. We certainly are!